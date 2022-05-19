Bandon’s softball team wasn’t able to knock off league-leading Toledo last week, but the Tigers were able to clinch a spot in the Class 2A-1A playoffs by sweeping a doubleheader at Siletz Valley later in the week.
Bandon had hoped to even the league standings with Toledo, but instead the Boomers came to town Wednesday and shut out the Tigers 6-0.
“I hope we were going to get to them,” Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said.
But the Tigers weren’t able to break through against Toledo’s Mariah Frederic.
“They’re a very solid team,” Gallagher said. “Their pitcher is lights-out. She knows how to move the ball around.”
The Boomers also hit well, he noted, and they took advantage of a few Bandon miscues to add to their lead.
Bandon followed the loss with a 26-7, 15-0 sweep at Siletz Valley that clinched second place in the standings with only a home game Tuesday against Gold Beach remaining in the regular season.
Gallagher told his team to keep its focus after its loss to Toledo.
“We put this behind us and get ready for Siletz,” he said.
Aside from the two losses to Toledo, all Bandon’s games have been victories by the mercy rule.
“We have a good core, Gallagher said. “We have six seniors. They play hard.
“It’s a good group.”
Bandon is led by those seniors — Avery Pounder, Kadence Teel, Angelina Morones, Trinitie Long-Hindman, Alyssa Duenas and Carlee Freitag.
The Tigers also are relentless in their preparation.
“We work on defense a lot,” Gallagher said. “We stay on top of our defense.
“And we’ve been doing a lot of hitting. We know we’re going to face good teams.”
The league gets three spots in the playoffs, with Toledo and Bandon already having clinched theirs. Reedsport took a big step toward the third when it won at Coquille 16-5 on Wednesday, leaving them a game in front of the Red Devils with two to go — at Myrtle Point on Monday and Waldport on Tuesday. Coquille’s final two games were against Gold Beach on Monday and at Myrtle Point on Tuesday.
BULLDOGS WIN TWO: North Bend swept North Eugene on Wednesday, winning 2-0 and 4-3 in games played in Eugene with North Bend the home team (there were not enough available umpires on the South Coast for the doubleheader).
In the opener, Sarah Shore gave up just one hit and struck out 13 for North Bend and also scored one of the runs on a single by Mya Reynon. Reynon had the other run, driven in by Allison Burgmeier.
The nightcap turned into a thriller, with North Eugene scoring its only runs of the doubleheader in the top of the seventh to take a 3-1 lead.
In North Bend’s half of the inning, Hayden Napier walked and Burgmeier hit a single. Then, with two outs, Emma Spalding tied the game with a two-run single and Shore scored Riddle with the winning run with a drive to the gap in the outfield.
Spalding had three hits and also a key defensive play in the top of the seventh to limit North Eugene’s offensive inning.
Shore also drove in North Bend’s first run of the game, and earned praise from Olson.
“I could take up your entire sports page telling you how important Sarah Shore’s leadership has helped this young team improve as much as it has,” he said.
North Bend dropped two close games at Thurston on Saturday, 6-3, and 5-3, and is 4-10 in Midwestern League play.
BASEBALL
PIRATES GET BIG WINS: Marshfield edged visiting Elmira 6-4 and 6-5 on Wednesday to move within a win of securing second place and a home game in the Class 4A play-in round.
Ryder Easton had a double and scored three runs in the opener and Joe Herbert had two RBIs. Cobin Bouska and Kris Campbell combined for three scoreless innings of relief to help secure the win.
The nightcap came down to the bottom of the seventh inning. After Elmira scored four runs in the top of the inning to tie the game, Marshfield’s Gannon Frost had a bases-loaded walk to bring in the winning run.
Dom Montiel had a home run and scored three times in the win and Drake Rogers had a double and scored twice.
Marshfield was 10-3 with a doubleheader at Siuslaw remaining, a game in front of Junction City, which still had a doubleheader against Cottage Grove, and a game behind Marist Catholic, which had a doubleheader against Elmira remaining on the schedule.
REEDSPORT WINS TWO: Reedsport got a pair of big wins to move within one win of clinching second place behind Bandon in the Sunset Conference (Class 2A-1A District 5).
The Brave won at Coquille 6-4 on Wednesday and then beat Toledo 10-2 on Saturday. Those wins improved Reedsport to 9-3, while third-place Coquille is 8-4 and lost both games to the Brave.
Reedsport had games remaining at Myrtle Point on Monday and at home against Waldport on Tuesday, with wins in either one clinching a playoff spot.
Coquille also needed just one win to secure a playoff spot with games remaining at home against Gold Beach on Monday and at Myrtle Point on Tuesday. Gold Beach (5-5) could catch Coquille by sweeping its remaining games, also including a contest at Bandon on Tuesday and a doubleheader at Siletz Valley on Wednesday.
