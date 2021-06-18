Bandon’s girls basketball team has repeated as champion of the Sunset Conference.
The Tigers kept their record perfect with wins at Toledo and Reedsport, clinching the league title and a home game in the Class 2A playoffs in the process.
In the playoff format, the Tigers will host a first-round game Monday. If they win, they will be in the double-elimination final bracket for the tournament.
The Tigers beat Toledo 55-27 and Reedsport 55-29 to improve to 11-0 in the Sunset Conference and 12-0 overall.
They finish the regular season with a game at Siuslaw on Friday and a home game against Gold Beach on Saturday.
In the win over Toledo that clinched a share of the title, Sterling Williams had 13 points, Makiah Veirck 12 and Olivia Thompson nine.
And in the victory over Reedsport, Williams had 16 points, Katelyn Senn 13 and Olivia Thompson eight. Ilene Glover had 13 points for the Brave.
“I’m a firm believer the work these girls put in every chance they got over the last year paid off tonight when they clinched the league outright,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “It was a roller coaster of a year but they stayed true to getting in the gym every opportunity they got and I think it was a difference maker when it came time for games to start.
“I’m super thankful my seniors came out and for their leadership and getting to watch how well they played and I can’t wait for the future with this group of girls remaining. But right now we are enjoying the last week and a half of season this group has together and going to go try to make a run at it next week.”
WALDPORT 36, COQUILLE 14: The Irish kept alive their hopes for second place in the league standings by beating the visiting Red Devils on Monday, improving to 7-3 in league play.
Waldport trails Gold Beach in the standings, but the Panthers still have to play Bandon one more time while Waldport finishes with a game against last-place Reedsport. The top two teams in the league standings advance to the playoffs, while the third-place team has a chance of being an at-large selection.
Coquille also fell to Gold Beach on Wednesday by a 38-14 score. Kailina Hamilton had 16 points to lead the Panthers to the victory.
BOYS
TOLEDO 63, BANDON 47: The Boomers kept their Sunset Conference record perfect, clinching the league title with their win over the visiting Tigers, who will finish second in the league standings.
The defending state champions kept their record perfect, building the 16-point lead and holding onto it. Toledo built the early lead and maintained it.
As the league runner-up, Bandon will be on the road in the playoffs Monday, at Jefferson, needing a win to reach the double-elimination bracket.
WALDPORT 76, COQUILLE 58: Zak Holsey poured in 47 points as the Irish avenged an earlier loss to the Red Devils on Monday.
Holsey made seven 3-pointers. He scored 35 of his points in the second half.
Trace Edwards had a career-high 21 points for Coquille and Brock Willis added 14. Jace Haagen scored 11.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Red Devils, but they bounced back with 63-58 overtime win over North Douglas on Tuesday in a game played at Pacific High School, and beat Gold Beach 58-40 on Wednesday.
In the win over North Douglas, Haagen had 19 points, Dean Tucker 11 and Edwards and Hayden Gederos eight each.
In the victory over Gold Beach, the Red Devils sent seniors Haagen, Cort McKinley, Jaden Sperling and Julien Temps out on a winning note in their final home game.
