BANDON — On Tuesday night at home the Bandon boys and girls basketball teams began the Sunset Conference league season with a pair of victories over Waldport.
In the first game of the day, it was the boys rolling to a 74-28 victory over the Irish. After a 17-9 lead after one quarter, the Tigers put the game away in the second as they outscored Waldport 19-3. Braydon Freitag was five-of-five from the field in the quarter for 11 of his game-high 19 points.
With a sizable lead, all five Bandon starters sat throughout the fourth quarter. Nine different players scored in all for the Tigers including 16 points from Coby Smith and 11 from Sean White. Trevor Angove added nine while Andrew Robertson had eight.
Scoring their ninth straight victory, the Bandon girls claimed a 55-31 win on Tuesday. While the Tigers had a 25-5 lead at the half, the Irish came alive in the second half behind a 19-point third quarter. Bandon squashed any hopes of a fourth quarter comeback with a 17-7 final period of play.
Leading the way for the Tigers was a pair of elusive guards in Traylyn Arana and Eduarda Reolon. Arana had a game-high 21 points while Reolon added 15 points. Reolon, a foreign exchange student who has played for Brazil’s U-16 team, was a spark off the bench as she gets used to all things Bandon basketball. She moved at the end of December.
The Bandon boys now have seven straight road games before returning home on Feb. 4 against Reedsport. The Bandon girls have six straight road games and will be at home on Jan. 31 against Creswell in a nonleague game.
The Tigers have their first-round bye in the league schedule on Friday.
Next week the teams have three games, with road contests against Reedsport on Monday, Myrtle Point on Wednesday and Toledo on Friday.