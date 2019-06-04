Bandon’s baseball and softball teams had a combined seven players picked for the all-league first teams in the Sunset Conference.
Both Bandon squads advanced to the Class 2A-1A playoffs, though they were each eliminated in the first round.
For the baseball team, pitcher Jason Wilhite, shortstop Braydon Freitag and designated hitter Coby Smith all were picked for the first team.
Catcher Ethan Hultin was on the second team along with outfielder Cooper Lang. First baseman Josh Minkler was an honorable mention selection.
In softball, pitcher Avery Pounder, catcher Dedra Foster, first baseman Natomi Martin and infielder Traylin Arana all were picked for the first team.
Outfielder Kadence Teel was on the second team and third baseman Elizabeth Gallagher was honorable mention.
For both baseball and softball, only the league champions had more players picked for the first team than the Tigers.
Reedsport’s Dallas McGill was the baseball MVP and was joined on the first team by catcher Griffin Lavigne, first baseman Jacob Chaney, infielders Kyle Barnes and Tyler Thornton and outfielder Nick Glover.
The others on the first team were Toledo pitcher Mason McAlpine and outfielder Coren Loper, Waldport infielder Trevor King and utility player Griffin Thissell, Coquille infielder Jace Haagen, Siletz Valley infielder Austin Davis and Gold Beach outfielder Brandon Seuser-Smith.
Coquille’s Ellie Ekelund was the softball MVP. League champion Toledo was represented on the first team by pitcher Mariah Frederic, first baseman Jenny Elmore, infielders Kaycie Otis and Rylee Richards and outfielder Morgan Hinds.
The rest of the first team included Waldport pitcher Kyra Pickner, catcher Mekayla Land and utility player Teira Rodgers; Coquille infielder Saige Gallino; and Silsetz Valley outfielder Mikki Lala.
The state champions were decided Saturday.
Umpqua Valley Christian beat Kennedy 10-5 in nine innings for the baseball title and North Douglas topped Kennedy 15-6 for the softball crown. Toledo lost in the softball semifinals to Kennedy and Reedsport was beaten in the baseball quarterfinals by Umpqua Valley Christian.
All-League Teams
Sunset Conference Baseball
Most Valuable Player: Dallas McGill, Reedsport.
First Team — Pitcher: Dallas McGill, jr, Reedsport; Mason McAlpine, soph, Toledo; Jason Wilhite, jr, Bandon. Catcher: Griffin Lavigne, sr, Reedsport. First Base: Jacob Chaney, jr, Reedsport. Infield: Kyle Barnes, sr, Reedsport; Tyler Thonrton, jr, Reedsport; Braydon Freitag, jr, Bandon; Trevor King, sr, Waldport; Jace Haagen, soph, Coquille; Austin Davis, sr, Siletz Valley. Outfield: Nick Glover, sr, Reedsport; Coren Loper, fr, Toledo; Brandon Seuser-Smith, sr, Gold Beach. Utility: Griffin Thissell, soph, Waldport. Designated Hitter: Coby Smith, jr, Bandon.
Second Team — Pitcher: James McCrum, fr, Waldport; Ryan Rilatos, jr, Siletz Valley; Jaxon Rozewski, soph, Toledo. Catcher: Ethan Hultin, sr, Bandon. First Base: Tyson Rilatos, sr, Siletz Valley. Infield: Marcus Cross, soph, Toledo. Outfield: Cooper Lang, fr, Bandon; Kolby Albitz, jr, Waldport; Garet Hyatt, jr, Coquille. Utility: AJ Stoltey, sr, Reedsport.
Honorable Mention — Catcher: Ashton Rethroford, soph, Toledo; Chris Bayya, Siletz Valley, fr. First Base: Josh Minkler, soph, Bandon. Infield: Cameorn Hagood, jr, Gold Beach. Outfield: Kaleb Chavez, soph, Waldport. Utility: Derek Johnson, fr, Reedsport; Ryder Smith, soph, Toledo; Jakob Bliss, sr, Coquille; Luke Nicholson, soph, Myrtle Point. Designate Hitter: Spencer Tower, fr, Toledo.
Sunset Conference Softball
Most Valuable Player: Ellie Ekelund, Coquille.
First Team — Pitcher: Mariah Frederic, fr, Toledo; Kyra Pickner, jr, Waldport; Avery Pounder, fr, Bandon. Catcher: Dedra Foster, sr, Bandon; Mekayla Land, sr, Waldport. First Base: Jenny Elmore, sr, Toledo; Naomi Martin, jr, Bandon. Infield: Kaycie Otis, jr, Toledo; Saige Gallino, jr, Coquille; Traylin Arana, jr, Bandon; Rylee Richards, jr, Toledo. Outfield: Morgan Hinds, soph, Toledo; Ellie Ekelund, soph, Coquille; Mikki Lala, sr, Siletz Valley. Utility: Teira Rodgers, sr, Waldport.
Second Team — Pitcher: Spencer Gallino, jr, Coquille. Catcher: Nikki Leep, jr, Myrtle point. First Base: Jordan Priest, sr, Reedsport. Infield: Brooklynn Duble, sr, Coquille; Jasmine Hainees, fr, Waldport; Erin Sharp, sr, Reedsport; Sierra Smith, sr, Myrtle Point; Chas Walch, jr, Waldport. Outfield: Mariah Davis, sr, Waldport; Hannah Mann, soph, Toledo; Maddy Metcalf, jr, Toledo; Kadence Teel, fr, Bandon. Utility: Makenzie Seeley, jr, Reedsport.
Honorable Mention — Catcher: Courtney Sanders, soph, Coquille. First Base: Chaarity Smith, fr, Waldport. Infield: Maddie Buffington, sr, Gold Beach; Elizabeth Gallagher, soph, Bandon; Heavenlee Reynolds, soph, Myrtle Point; Aubree Rohde, soph, Reedsport. Outfield: Emily Cortez, soph, Coquille; Ilene Glover, fr, Reedsport; Alyssa McLean, sr, Gold Beach.