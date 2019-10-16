NORTH BEND — Missed opportunities and a late goal from Thurston, made for an unappreciated 1-1 draw for the North Bend boys soccer team on Tuesday night at home.
“If this was Christmas, I’d feel like the Grinch came to my house,” said North Bend head coach Kirk Wicks. “It just feels like a loss, it doesn’t feel like a tie. I’ve had some moral victories during the season and this just doesn’t feel like one.”
North Bend attacked early and often. Just 25 seconds into the game the Bulldogs had a shot just wide and again a shot off the mark 40 seconds later. Ultimately, it was three near-misses in the first five minutes of the game. But instead of any sort of North Bend advantage, the 0-0 score line stretched into halftime.
“If we would have put the goals in the back of the net in the first five minutes ... it would have been a whole different ball of wax,” said Wicks. “Of course we couldn’t do it, so it’s something that I’ve got to go try and look at and see what I’m doing wrong and see what I need to do to get these kids to focus in on.”
After the fast start from the Bulldogs, the two sides played even for the rest of the half, including seven shots per side. The Colts tried to push forward but were called for offsides on three separate occasions. The second half started just like the first as North Bend had four shots in the opening five minutes. Three of those shots required Thurston’s Parker Thiele to come up with a save.
The Bulldogs finally broke through in the 50th minute when John Efraimson netted the opening goal of the game. Just inside the 18-yard box, Efraimson had two defenders on each side of him while Thiele rushed at him.
“I just saw the ball was bouncing in front of me and he was running toward me and I just saw a little opening to his right so I just kicked it and hoped it went in,” said Efraimson. It did exactly that as the Bulldogs recorded a goal for the second time in the last four games.
Over the next 15 minutes of play, North Bend’s offense continued to push forward. Efraimson had help from Adam Wood up front and the shots continued to come but were unable to find the back of the net. Frustration boiled over when the North Bend bench was showed a pair of yellow cards for dissent with 15 minutes left to play.
While the offense stalled, North Bend goalie Dakota Gaul was coming up big. Gaul had back-to-back diving saves in the 68th minute on a Thurston corner kick to, temporarily, preserve the team’s clean sheet.
“Dakota, like usual, comes up and plays a tremendous game and we get a squeaker in and ruin it for him. I feel bad for him because we had a lapse, a defensive lapse, that allowed them to take that ball and put an opportunity on goal,” said Wicks.
Appearing as if North Bend was going to walk away with a win, the Bulldogs were unable to clear a cross that ended up at the feet of Thurston freshman Andres Sanvicente with five minutes left to play. Cutting from the left side of the field to right, Sanvicente shot from 25 yards out to tie the game at 1-1.
“I had it in my mind what I was going to do and I was just thinking, ‘Don’t sky the ball. Don’t sky the ball. We need this.’ And we did it,” said Sanvicente.
With three games left on the schedule, the Bulldogs are hoping to learn from this outcome.
“I’d say we just have to look forward to our next few games. We played really well this game. Took more shots then we have all season, by far. Just look forward to the season coming,” said Efraimson. “We played well tonight, we just didn’t put in as many goals as we wanted.”
The Bulldogs finish the season with home games against Crater on Saturday and Willamette next Tuesday before travelling to Churchill to end the season next Thursday.