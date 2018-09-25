Bryan Thompson and Marley Petrey were the individual winners in the 5-kilometer race during the annual Cranberry Run during the recent Cranberry Fesitval.
Thompson was the overall winner in 22 minutes and 38 seconds, followed by Hunter Jordan (24:04) and Petrey (26:58).
Tom Bedell was third among men (27:15). Paula Thompson was second (31:42) and Heidi Pahls third (32:29) for women.
The only runners in the 10-kilometer race were women. Olivia Thompson finished first in 52:49, followed by Brandy Reager (54:39) and Rachel Eikhoff (56:30).
Paige Johnson was first in the 1-mile run (10:22), just ahead of Mindy Boston (10:23).
Bandon Cranberry Run
10 Kilometers
Female — 1. Olivia Thompson, 52:49; 2. Brandy Reager, 54:59; 3. Rachel Eickhoff, 56:30; 4. Maddie Pahls, 57:09; 5. Catey Sowers, 1:06:53.
5 Kilometers
Female — 1. Marley Petrey, 26:58; 2. Paula Thompson, 31:42; 3. Heidi Pahls, 32:29; 4. Elizabeth Brown, 37:00; 5. Shasta Johnson, 38:11; 6. Linda Eickhoff, 38:12; 7. Kimberly Hartwell, 39:18; 8. Tari Rice, 42:15; 9. Beatriz Castro, 42:27; 10. Meg Stovall, 51:27.
Male — 1. Bryan Thompson, 22:38; 2. Hunter Jordan, 24:04; 3. Tom Bedell, 27:15; 4. Connor Barker, 28:41; 5. Moteruma Aguas, 30:50; 6. Hyden Thompson, 31:41; 7. Beckett Pahls, 32:28; 9. Tyler Eickhoff, 32:59; 10. Noah Brown, 33:05; 11. Dan Anderson, 33:12; 13. Safaa Dimitruk, 36:04; 14. Randy Stovall, 36:30; 15. Jeremy Hartwell, 39:18.
Mile
Female — 1. Paige Johnson, 10:22; 2. Mindy Boston, 10:23; 3. Diane Adams, 17:57; 4. Jeannie Schou, 21:42.
Male — 1. Dale Brittle, 24:58.