A member of the greens crew at Bandon Crossings had a memorable experience after work last week when he had his first hole-in-one.
Patrick Tackaberry, who has been golfing for about five years, had his hole-in-one on the 11th hole, using a hybrid to get his ace on the 172-yard hole.
Tackaberry, who is 54 and lives in Bandon, was playing with three other members of the greens crew after they finished their course maintenance work for the day. The others in the group were Tim Lee, Armin Miller and Sidney Durette.
Miller had changed the hole location on the green that morning, so in a way he had a role in the ace.
Tiger vs. Phil
Bandon Crossings hosted a game Sunday to go with the national match for charity between Tiger Woods and partner Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and partner Tom Brady.
The game at Bandon Crossings was played in a best ball format. Stu Blasius and Rich Stefiuk had the best score with a 4-under 68, which was one stroke better than the father-son team of Jeff and Jackson Simonds and the pair of Colin Fuller and Mark Nortness.
The Simonds team had the best net score with a 61.
There also were eight contested matches, each split into three six-hole segments.
Among those matches, Gary Coots and Sheryl Todd beat Bob Bray and Steven Robb, Ray Fabien and David Kimes topped Brian Boyle and Brian Saksa, Judy Miles and Rhonda Gore beat Bobby Cox and John Miles, Douglas Albee and Chuck Chojnacki topped Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalick, Jeff and Jakson Simonds beat Marie and Peyton Simonds, Chip England and Wim McSpadden topped Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen, Fuller and Nortness topped Mark Ochsner and Clayton Dieu, and Blasius and Stefiuk beat Cedric Johnston and Mike Dobney.
Casual Fridays
Phil Shoaf won the weekly Casual Fridays game last week, shooting a 2-under 70 to beat Blasius by one stroke.
Robb had his personal best score of 77, which gave him a net score of 68 to take low-net honors for the game. Borror was second with a 71.
Through nine weeks, Shoaf still leads in the race for the Crossings Cup with 70 points, giving hima big lead over Dewey Powers (49). Borror and Stefiuk are tied for third with 45 points.
Wacky Wednesdays
Stefiuk and Johnston were the winners of the Wacky Wednesday game this week.
Stefiuk took low-gross honors and Johnston won for low net on a day when the game was You Pick Em.
For information on the Casual Fridays and Wacky Wednesdays games at Bandon Crossings, or to arrange a tee time, visit www.bandoncrossings.com or call 541-347-3232.
