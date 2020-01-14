The Lakers beat College of Idaho 132-65 and Willamette 139-65.
SWOCC’s women beat Willamette 110-87, but came up short against College of Idaho 111-78.
SWOCC’s men won both relays and several individual events.
Marques Arthur won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:00.30. Hunter Sherwood was third (10:54.85) and Hunter Fosler fourth (11:22.26) for the Lakers. Arthur also won the 500 freestyle (4:50.41).
Emerson Zaplatar took the 50 freestyle (22.29). Joshua Smith was third (22.85) and Christopher Rusu fourth (23.37).
Nathan James won the 100 freestyle (51.07), with Landon Stalnaker second (52.17).
Alejandro Robles Ruiz won the backstroke (54.46). Maxence Liboz was third (57.46) and Hunter Sherwood fourth (58.68).
Joshua Smith took the 100 breaststroke (1:00.68), with Zaplatar second (1:01.22).
Robles Ruiz was second in the 200 freestyle (1:48.26) with James fourth (1:53.37).
James Camp was second in the butterfly (53.78).
The Lakers won the medley relay in 1:37.89 with the team of Liboz, Smith, Camp and Zaplatar. A second squad with Sherwood, Rusu, Reece and Steward was third in 1:43.99.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Lakers won with the group of Robles Ruiz, James, Steward and Camp finishing in 1:30.75. A second SWOCC team with Seth Mullikin, Reece, Liboz and Stalnaker was second in 1:34.96.
Three different SWOCC women won individual events.
Verity Vogel-Rigler won the 1,000 freestyle in 11:49.69, with Hannah Miner third (13:54.99). Anna Hutchins took the 200 freestyle in 2:04.53. Patriciza Ozola took the 100 backstroke in 1:02.81.
The Lakers also won the 200 freestyle relay, with the group of Hutchins, Ozola, Lauren Adamson and Jacqueline Feurtado finishing in 1:44.28. A second SWOCC group with Miner, Vogel-Rigler, Emily Corbett and Ellie Dacar was fourth in 1:58.41.
SWOCC was second in the medley relay with the team of Ozola, Hutchins, Feurtado and Elisa Strepenne finishing in 1:54.38.
Vogel-Rigler was second in the 500 freestyle (5:40.51).
Adamson was third (27.69) and Strepenne fourth (28.51) in the 50 freestyle. Feurtado was third in the butterfly (1:02.81). Adamson (1:02.13) and Kaitlyn Hester (1:03.86) were third and fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Strepenne was fourth in the breaststroke (1:13.56).