Eight different teams won the various portions of the Super Sixes golf tournament at Bandon Crossings on Dec. 14.
The tournament was split into three parts — the teams played scramble for six holes, Stableford for six holes and best ball for six holes.
Jeff Johnson and Mark Nortness had low-gross honors for the scramble portion, with a score of 19 for those six holes, two shots better than Jeff Simonds and his son, Peyton.
In the Stableford portion, Bobby Cox and Greg Harless had 14 points, one more than Jeff Johnson and Mark Nortness.
For the six best ball holes, Mike Sidlinger and Eric Fernandez tied Marie Simonds and their other son, Jackson, for low-gross honors with scores of 22.
Low net honors went to John Ohanesian and Chip England for the scramble portion (17.75). Jeff and Peyton Simonds tied the husband-and-wife duo of Dave and Diane Buche for low net in the Stableford portion with 16 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Steve Oakes and Adelino Leal shared low net honors for the best ball portion with scores of 18.
Fill the Shelves
Next up at Bandon Crossings is the annual Fill the Shelves fundraiser tournament on New Year’s Day.
The Jan. 1 tournament is a benefit to food cupboards in Coos and Curry counties and last year generated more than $2,000.
The tournament is played in a two-man shamble format.
For more information, visit www.bandoncrossings.com or call 541-347-3232.