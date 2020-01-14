REEDSPORT — The offense was off, the defense was discombobulated and in the first half Bandon's boys basketball team was, well, bad.
“Basically all you got to do to win games is fundamentals,” said Bandon’s Coby Smith after Monday’s game at Reedsport. “We didn’t do that in the first half and we didn’t have any shots falling. We were timid in the first half.”
But despite scoring 10 total points in the first half of play, the Tigers turned a 12-point second half deficit into a 51-42 victory over the Brave.
“Did we run our stuff and did the ball not go in in the first half? Yeah. It happens, it can happen,” said Bandon head coach Vince Quattrocchi, who was trying to understand the team’s five-of-21 first half shooting performance.
“There were a couple things we also did to ourselves where we didn’t have our heads on our shoulders very well,” he added. “We were rushing things. We were just not really the same team and then obviously in the second half we settled down.”
While neither team was lighting up the scoreboard early — Reedsport shot three-of-12 from in the opening quarter — the Tigers trailed 14-4 midway through the second quarter. After halftime Bandon switched out of its 2-3 defense and into a man-to-man look. This sped up the game which resulted in both sides scoring 16 in the third quarter.
By the start of the fourth quarter, the Tigers were able to pair their ramped-up defense with made shots as the team put together a 19-4 scoring run that pushed Bandon right past Reedsport still with 3:00 minutes left to play.
“You know it was a lot of just trusting themselves, trusting the open shots, believing in each other and we started running certain plays over and over just to get their bigs out and that created a lot of good things for us,” said Quattrocchi.
You have free articles remaining.
The Tigers found ways to attack and constantly leading the charge was Braydon Freitag and Smith. In that late pivotal run, the pair scored 15 of the 19 points for Bandon. Freitag finished with 17 points while Smith had 15. Cooper Lang, who was consistently finding openings as he rolled to the rim, had 12 points.
While the offense was humming right along, the Tigers held Reedsport to two-of-14 shooting in the final quarter of play. All five Brave players played all 32 minutes.
“The kids hung in there and once they settled down things were different and they were playing Bandon basketball,” said Quattrocchi.
Reedsport’s Dallas McGill finished with 17 points while Tyler Thornton and Jamison Conger both had eight for the Brave.
Monday’s game was the first of seven straight road games for Bandon. On Wednesday the Tigers faced Myrtle Point (results weren't available before press time) before facing No. 1 Toledo on Friday. They are at Gold Beach next Tuesday and Coquille next Friday.
Quattrocchi urged his team to keep its focus on a much-improved Myrtle Point team rather than looking ahead to the game with the Boomers.
“We need to take care of business at Myrtle Point. Know our assignment, know who we need to look out for, get back into our 2-3 zone, play Bandon basketball and once the Myrtle Point game is over we can turn the page and start thinking about Toledo,” said Quattrocchi. “Let’s get one more win before we go up and play at a very, very tough place.”