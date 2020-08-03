BANDON — Rich Stefiuk has moved atop the season-long Crossings Cup standings at Bandon Crossings Golf Course with only a few weeks to go before the match play tournament that will determine this year’s champion.
After this week’s Casual Fridays event, the number of players eligible to win the crown will reduce to 24. Following next week it will be 16 and after that the top eight will be in the match play bracket. The final two weeks of the regular season bring double points, so there is still time for movement.
The current top 10 includes Stefiuk (94 points), Brian Gibson (94), Dave Kimes (91), Phil Shoaf (86), Wim McSpadden (76), Mark Nortness (75), Carter Borror (72), Val Nemcek (69), Chip England (66) and Dewey Powers and Toy Stanley (64).
Shoaf led most of the early season, but has been only able to play two of the past 10 weeks because of his work schedule. He has played well both of those weeks, though, keeping his chances of making the final match play bracket good.
Shoaf and Shefiuk tied for second in Friday’s event behind Gibson, who fired a 1-under 69. Stefiuk and Shoaf both shot 76 and Stanley had a 77.
John Ohanesian had the best net score with a 70, while Neal Cahoon and Ronnie Davis both had a net 71.
Results for Friday’s event will be included in the Community Scoreboard in Saturday’s edition of The World.
That print edition also will include the results from last week’s Wacky Wednesday’s event at the course, which was won by Cahoon, followed by Douglas Albee.
