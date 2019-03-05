The spring sports season starts next week in Oregon and for Bandon’s various teams.
The baseball and softball teams are at Riddle on Tuesday. The softball team also hosts Yoncalla on Friday before visiting Days Creek for a doubleheader on Saturday. The baseball team is scheduled to play both Umpqua Valley Christian and Kennedy on Saturday at Roseburg. All baseball and softball games are subject to the weather.
The boys golf team actually has the first spring competition, with a tournament Monday at Bandon Crossings.
The track team will have its first competition on Tuesday, March 19, at the Crusader Relays in Medford.