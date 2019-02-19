Spring sports practice starts Monday for Bandon and the other schools around Oregon.
The Tigers offer baseball, softball, track and field and golf during the spring. Bandon’s baseball team is coming off a run to the state semifinals and both the boys track and field and golf teams won state titles last spring.
People can register for spring sports online at www.familyid.com. There also is a link to the website through the Bandon High School web page.
The participation fee in Bandon is $50 per sport.
For more information, call the school at 541-347-4413.