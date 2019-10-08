Coos Bay Speedway has scheduled its championship banquet for Nov. 1 at the Coquille Community Building.
A number of Bandon drivers placed in their divisions during the oval dirt track season at the speedway.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by awards.
The cost is $20, paid at the door, but the speedway would like drivers to RSVP early so they have a good head count.
To sign up, call the speedway at 541-269-2474 or send an email to drake.coosbayspeedway@gmail.com.
The top five finishers in each division (top 10 for hornets and junior stingers) will be recognized.
Braden Fugate was the track champion for Sportsman Late Models, with Tom Williams of Bandon fifth.
Griff Smith won the Junior Stingers division, with Alex Butler second and Teagan Montgomery fifth.
Brody Montgomery was second, Wayne Butler third and Thor Kristensen fifth for America’s Mattress Super Late Models.
Tyler Tullos was third and Gabrielle Boles fourth in Hornets. Charlie Withers was fourth in Street Stocks.