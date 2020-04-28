BANDON — In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the Southern Coos Health Foundation Board of Directors has decided to postpone its largest fundraiser for the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, the Golf for Health Classic.
This year, the 13th annual golf tournament was set to be held at Bandon Crossings on May 29 and 30.
“Perhaps the biggest reason to postpone is to ensure the safety of our community,” said Scott McEachern, executive director of the Southern Coos Health Foundation and the hospital’s chief information officer. “As of April 28, there are 15 documented cases of COVID-19 in Coos County, all at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. While there have been no cases in Bandon yet, all data points to a situation where our community will experience cases of COVID-19 at some point in the near future.”
“The Foundation is committed to the health of the community and right now all of our efforts are aimed toward COVID-19 preparedness,” said McEachern.
The Southern Coos Health Foundation Board has agreed that they will postpone the tournament for now. The tournament committee has not determined a future date and are actively exploring dates in late September and early October. The board will make a decision at their June board meeting about holding the tournament, depending on COVID-19 projections at that time.
For more information about the Southern Coos Health Foundation, visit southerncoos.org/foundation. For more information about Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s response and preparations for COVID-19, visit southerncoos.org/covid19.
