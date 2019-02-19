FLORENCE — The South Coast Striders will hike the Siltcoos Lake Trail on Saturday, Feb. 23.
The Siltcoos Lake Trail makes a 4-mile loop through a coastal forest of sitka spruce, western red cedar and Douglas fir to the shores of the largest freshwater lake on the Oregon coast. It is a rolling trail but has a few steep places in it.
Paddlers might want to use this opportunity to check out the Siltcoos River Trail.
Those attending are advised to bring plenty of water, lunch and dress appropriately for the weather. If it is raining this trail can be a little muddy in places, so waterproof boots are recommended.
The Siltcoos Lake Trail is a National Forest Service day use area. A $5 day use fee per vehicle or appropriate pass is required for parking at the trailhead. Some people may want to consolidate vehicles in Reedsport in order to share passes.
While they are in the neighborhood, organizers thought they would cross the highway and take the Waxmyrtle Trail out to the beach and back. This is an additional 3-mile round trip.
Location and time
Meet at 10 a.m. at trailhead parking lot. Travel north on U.S. Highway 101 to the trailhead parking on the east side of the highway, 7 miles south of Florence near milepost marker 198.
Suggested carpool sites and departure times: Coos Bay Visitor Center, 8:45 a.m.; Coquille Visitor Center, 8:15 a.m.; Ray’s in Bandon, 8:15 a.m.; OSU Extension Service parking lot in Myrtle Point, 8 a.m.; Battle Rock Park in Port Orford, 7:35 a.m.; Reedsport Visitor Center, 9:15 a.m. (note: This is a good place to consolidate cars to share day use passes).
Upcoming hikes
Heceta and Hobbit Trail (plus): March 9
Golden and Silver Falls: March 23
For the full schedule and more information, visit coostrails.com or find them on Facebook.