A number of South Coast lakes and ponds, including Bradley Lake near Bandon, have received recent trout plants and are slated for additional stocking in the coming days by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Bradley Lake will receive 200 trophy trout in stocking next week. Also in Coos County, Johnson Mill pond near Coquille will receive 50 trophy fish.
This week, Powers Pond, located in Powers County Park, will receive 3,000 legal trout and 150 trophy Trout. Garrison Lake in Port Orford will receive 1,567 trophy trout this week and 200 more next week.
Further up the coast, Lake Marie in Umpqua Lighthouse State Park near Winchester Bay is scheduled to receive 2,000 legal trout while Loon Lake, east of Reedsport, will receive 1,500 legals.
Also next week, Upper and Lower Empire Lake in Coos Bay’s John Topits Park are to receive 400 trophy trout each.
The week of March 30, Eel Lake at Tugman State Park in Lakeside will receive 2,500 legal trough. Butterfield Lake on the Oregon Dunes will receive 3,000 legals and Lower Empire Lake will receive 1,000 trophy trout.
Also the week of March 30, Johnson Mill Pond will receive 3,000 legal trout, as will Saunders Lake, north of North Bend and Bluebill Lake in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
Lake Marie will receive an additional 1,000 legal trout the week of April 6. Also that week, Floras Lake near Langlois will receive 150 trophy trout, Garrison Lake will receive 450 trophy trout an Arizona Pond near Gold Beach will receive 1,900 legals. Laird Lake, located up the Elk River from Port Orford, will receive 1,400 legal trout.
And the week of April 13, both North and South Tenmile Lake in Lakeisde will receive 3,000 legal trout. Upper Empire Lake will receive 1,250 trophy trout and Lower Empire Lake will receive 2,250. Arizona Pond will receive 200 trophy trout and Garrison Lake will receive 3,000 legals and 400 trophy fish.
In the Florence area, Woahink Lake was slated for 1,332 legal trout and Elbow Lake for 1,866 this week. Munsel Lake was to receive 3,000 legals and 150 trophy trout. Carter Lake was due to receive 1,000 legals, Cleawox Lake was scheduled for 2,800 legals and 186 trophy trout and Siltcoos Lagoon was slated for 1,166 legals and 106 trophy fish, with Siltcoos Lake receiving 1,332 legals.
In addition, a number of other Florence-area lakes in the dunes — North Georgia Lake (400 legals), Dune Lake (692 legals and 36 trophy trout), Lost Lake (532 legals), Buck Lake (3,600 legals and 200 trophy trout) were slated to receive fish this week.
Most of those lakes will receive additional trout in the coming weeks.
The full stocking schedule is available at www.odfw.com, as well as a map of the different lakes that receive fish. The lakes from Reedsport south are in the Southwest Zone, while the Florence-area lakes are in the Northwest zone.
Trout fishing is closed in rivers and streams until May 22. The daily limit for trout in lakes and ponds is five fish, with only one over 20 inches.
Steelhead are moving up both the North and South forks of the Coquille River, mostly congregating in deeper pools.
In Curry County, through March 31 hatchery Chinook can be retained on the Elk River, while wild Chinook harvest is permitted from May 22 to Dec. 31. Meanwhile, steelhead fishing is open through March 31 and then from May 22-Dec. 31. The wild steelhead bag limits are one per day and three per year.
The Sixes River in Curry County has the same steelhead restrictions as the Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In