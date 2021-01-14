Shawn Sorensen and Tyler Senn were the winners in the annual Bullards Run last weekend at Bullards Beach State Park.
Sorensen took the 10-kilometer run in a time of 43 minutes and 5 seconds. That was 50 seconds faster than 68-year-old Jerry Roberts, the fastest masters (40-and-over) runner.
Gabby Hobson was third overall and first among women in 45:05, while Kyle Petersen (48:01) and Bradley Harbert (48:42) rounded out the top five.
Second and third among female finishers were Rachel Eickhoff (48:48) and race walker Stephanie Casey (48:49). They were followed by Jeanette Groesz, the first masters finisher (49:33).
Senn, a 12-year-old Bandon youth, won the 5-kilometer race in 21 minutes, rallying in the second half of the race to pass Irene Zielinski, the top female finisher (21:20).
Marley Petrey, another Bandon youth, and Celeste Sinko of North Bend were third and fourth overall and second and third among female finishers in 22:10 and 23:37, respectively.
Sosoo Lee-Dunn was the first female masters finisher in 27:54.
Moctezuma Aguas was second among male finishers (27:37), followed by Dan Anderson, the first male masters finisher (30:02).
The event was limited to 50 participants out of safety concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The race was sponsored by the South Coast Running Club, which hopes to hold all of its regular races in 2021.
Next on the list is the annual Run of Two Cities on March 14. The 10 a.m. race starts and ends in Mingus Park and takes runners into North Bend.
For information on the race, or to sign up early, people can visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Last year, it was the final official race for several months — until Mac’s Run in December.
Roberts (43:52) and Eickhoff (50:18) were the male and female winners of the 10K in that race, while Jeremy West (19:34) and Sinko (24:34) were the 5K winners.
Results for both races are included below.
Bullards Run
Jan. 10
10 Kilometers
FEMALE
10-19 — 1. Rachel Eickhoff, 48:48.
20-29 — 1. Gabby Hobson, 45:05.
30-39 — 1. Stephanie Casey, 48:49.
40-49 — 1. Jenna Beh, 56:23.
50-59 — 1. Adela Villers, 58:00; 2 Ann Rakosi, 1:02:02; 3. Vicki Roe, 1:02.23; 4. Tanya Sinko, 1:03.48.
60-69 — 1. Gail Elber, 1:34:23.
70-79 — 1. Jeanette Groesz, 49:33.
MALE
20-29 — 1. Bradley Harbert, 48:42.
30-39 — 1. Shawn Sorensen, 43:05; 2. Kyle Petersen, 48:01; 3. James Murray, 53:29.
40-49 — 1. Chip Boggs, 50:07.
50-59 — 1. Jason Howard, 49:59; 2. Mike Gallagher, 1:03:44.
60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, 43:55; 2. Doug Veysey, 50:22; 3. Jim Littles, 50:55
5 Kilometers
FEMALE
10-19 — 1. Marley Petrey, 22:10; 2. Celeste Sinko, 23:37.
20-29 — 1. Irene Zielinski, 21:20.
30-39 — 1. Beatriz Castro, 34:10; 2. Janine Burgess, 42:17; 3. Danielle Smith, 51:16.
40-49 — 1. Breanna Quattrocchi, 28:22.
50-59 — 1. Sosoo Lee-Dunn, 27:54; 2. Linda Eickhoff, 46:37; 3. Beth Clarkson, 46:40; 4. Anne Hobson, 46:42.
60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, 34:19.
70-79 — 1. Nancy Clarke, 50:59.
MALE
0-9 — 1. Eli Burgess, 42:17.
10-19 — 1. Tyler Senn, 21:00; 2. Moctezuma Aguas, 27:37; 3. Pierce Casey, 30:53.
40-49 — 1. Tobin Smith, 34:56.
50-59 — 1. Dan Anderson, 30:02.
70-79 — 1. Jim Clarke, 31:11.
Mac’s Run
Dec. 11
10 Kilometers
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Rachel Eickhoff, Bandon, 50:18.
20-29 — 1. Lindsay Janzer, North Bend, 56:58.
30-39 — 1. Stephanie Casey, Reedsport, 50:53; 2. Kim Kanies, North Bend, 53:23; 3. Colleen Holland, North Bend, 56:28; 4. Andrea Steele, coos Bay, 1:05:23.
40-49 — 1. Danielle Jensen, North Bend, 56:28; 2. Jessica Engelke, North Bend, 1:00:39.
50-59 — 1. Ann Rakosi, Myrtle Point, 1:02:35; 2. Tanya Sinko, Myrtle Point, 1:03:56; 3. Victoria Francis, Coquille, 1:22:09.
MALE
30-39 — 1. James Murray, Coos Bay, 54:21.
40-49 — 1. Gene Wooden, Coos Bay, 44:45.
60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 43:52; 2. Doug Veysey, Coos Bay, 52:09; 3. Kent Sharman, North Bend, 53:39; 4. Tom Douglas, Salem, 1:00:28.
5 Kilometers
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 26:35; 2. A. Casey, Reedsport, 37:34; 3. Arabella Mullanix, Coos Bay, 37:47; 4. K. Mullanix, Coos Bay, 42:22; 5. S. Baker, Coos Bay, 42:55.
15-19 — 1. Celeste Sinko, Myrtle Point, 24:34.
30-39 — 1. Hannah Baker, Coos Bay, 43:02.
50-59 — 1. Sheryl Phillips, Bandon, 32:59; 2. Linda Eickhoff, Bandon, 50:09.
60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 33:02.
70-79 — 1. Nancy Clarke, North Bend, 54:32.
MALE
0-14 — 1. Pierce Casey, Reedsport, 36:45.
20-29 — 1. Tyson Flitcroft, North Bend, 24:34.
30-39 — 1. Jeremy West, Coos Bay, 19:34; 2. Jeramy Mullanix, Coos Bay, 13:41.
40-49 — 1. Patrick Casey, Reedsport, 37:46.
50-59 — 1. Dale Barrett, Coos Bay, 56:16.
70-79 — 1. Steve Richardson, Coos Bay, 35:18; 2. Jim Clarke, North Bend, 35:18; 3. Joe Hallett, Powers, 41:28.
