Karl Smith of Myrtle Point and Robert Lounsbury of Coos Bay were the winners at the year-opening Bullards Run on Jan. 5.
Smith, Myrtle Point’s cross country coach, covered the 10-kilometer course that takes runners from the campground to the historic Coquille River lighthouse and back, in 39 minutes and 10 seconds.
Smith was followed by Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point (43:09), the top masters (40-and-over) finisher, and Luke Rector of North Bend (43:36).
Sarah Nicholson of Myrtle Point was the top female finisher in 52:38, followed by Leah Rector (53:29), Michelle Allen (54:35) and Ruth Bell (57:11), the top masters finisher.
Lounsbury won the 5-kilometer race in 22:28 and was the top masters finisher.
Jen Ells of Bandon was second overall and first among women in 25:16, followed by former Bandon runner Sailor Hutton (25:17), home from Boise State University for the holiday. Future Bandon High School runners Olivia Thompson (25:39) and Marley Petrey (25:40) were next among female finishers.
Nick Furman was second among men in 25:31, followed closely by Mark Godbey (25:32).
The event, the first of the calendar year each year, drew a total of 54 runners for the 5- and 10-kilometer races.
Bullards Run
Jan. 5
5 Kilometers
Female
10-19 — 1. Olivia Thompson, 25:39; 2. Marley Petry, 25:40; 3. Rachel Eickhoff, 27:35. 20-29 — 1. Sailor Hutton, 25:17; 2. Kali Willett, 55:15; 3. Allison Seeley, 57:26. 40-49 — 1. Jen Ells, 25:16; 2. Paula Thompson, 29:37; 3. Rushel Reed, 29:54; 4. Linda Eickhoff, 36:22; 5. Kalen Mills, 46:57; 6. Charity Grover, 53:25; 7. Kristi Emerson, 53:25. 50-59 — 1. Cathy Winders, 37:00; 2. Carrie Cook, 57:26. 60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, 30:53.
Male
10-19 — 1. Tyler Eickhoff, 29:37; 2. L. Hyatt, 32:15. 40-49 — 1. William Reeves, 27:20; 2. Francisco Rojas, 31:23. 50-59 — 1. Robert Lounsbury, 22:28; 2. Dan Anderson, 32:33; 3. Roger Willis, 34:36. 60-69 — 1. Nick Furman, 25:31; 2. Mark Godbey, 25:32; 3. Kent Sharman, 26:00; 4. Frank Searfus, 42:19; 5. Michael Kelley, 42:42. 70-79 — 1. Thomas Brown, 29:12; 2. Jeff Conboy, 35:01.
10 Kilometers
Female
10-19 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, 52:38. 30-39 — 1. Leah Rector, 53:29; 2. Michelle Allen, 54:35. 40-49 — 1. Ruth Bell, 57:11; 2. Brandy Olmstead, 1:20:32. 50-59 — 1. Ann Rakosi, 59:47.
Male
10-19 — 1. Corbin Reeves, 47:16; 2. Eli Nicholson, Myrtle Point, 49:46. 20-29 — 1. Karl Smith, 39:10. 30-39 — 1. Lucas Rector, 43:36; 2. Patrick Bringardner, 54:34; 3. Brian Allen, 54:35; 4. Clayton Willett, 1:00:48. 40-49 — 1. Todd Landsberg, 47:18; 2. Basil Pittenger, 49:10; 3. Tim Hyatt, 49:49; 4. Bryan Baird, 55:45; 5. Jason Bell, 57:11; 6. David Mills, 1:03:07. 50-59 — 1. Chris Amaral, 51:30; 2. Jon Winders, 58:22. 60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, 43:09; 2. Jim Littles, 50:17; 3. David Robertson, 58:55; 4. Dave Kranick, 1:01:50.