Bandon youth Griff Smith extended his win streak at Coos Bay Speedway by taking the Junior Stingers main event during racing on July 1 at the speedway.
Smith also won his heat race on an evening when the featured racers were the Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars touring series and regional winged sprint racers.
Alex Butler of Bandon finished third in the main event and won her heat race. Teagan Montgomery, another Bandon racer, was fifth in his heat race and didn’t compete in the main event.
All the local divisions will race Saturday night, when the evening will finish with a fireworks display, and the Junior Stingers will be back in action next week when the speedway hosts Western Sprint Tour 360 Speedweek.
This Saturday’s event includes the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers.
The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $16 for adults and $14 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old. Kids 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $45.
Speedweek annually includes numerous winged sprint cars from throughout the Northwest and beyond and also will include local drivers in the Street Stocks and Junior Stingers divisions.
Admission for that event is $20 for adults and $18 for students (those 6 and under are free). A family pass is $60.
For more information on the speedway and a complete schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
