Brothers Jackson and Peyton Simonds won the McKay’s Market Holiday Best Ball golf tournament at Bandon Crossings on Saturday and the participants provided a big boost to the Bandon Police Department’s annual toy drive.
The tournament raised more than $1,400 to help area youth have a merry Christmas, Bandon Crossings pro Jim Wakeman.
McKay’s Market sponsored the tournament, including helping provide the cost of the prime ribs for all closest-to-pin winners.
The Simonds brothers had a net score of 13-under (59), which was six strokes better than three other teams in the event.
The pairings of Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen, Tim Bigelow and Marty Stephens, and Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson, each finished at 7-under.
The top gross scores was posted by two teams. The parents of the Simonds brothers, Jeff and Marie, shot 3-under (69), as did the pair of Cody Soffel and Adnrew Kimbell.
Four other teams also finished under par, all at 2-under — Tracy Williams and Montana Frame, Bryan Church and Tobin Smith, Richard Stefiuk and Wakeman, and Adam Burlison and Andy Hammon.
The Simonds brothers had a gross score of even par.
Fill the Shelves fundraiser
Bandon Crossings’ annual New Year’s Day tournament, the Fill the Shelves Fundraiser, will be played with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
The two-person tournament is played in the shamble format, with both players teeing off, the team selecting the best tee shot, and both players playing the rest of the hole from that point and taking the best net score for the team.
The entry fee is $60 ($50 for Crossings pass holders).
The event is a fundraiser for local food banks. Last year, $1,500 was donated to two area food banks.
For information, call the Bandon Crossings pro shop at 541-347-3232.
McKay’s Market Holiday Best Ball
Low Net — Jackson Simonds and Peyton Simonds, 59; Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen, 65; Tom Bigelow and Marty Stephens, 65; Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson, 65; John Miles and Judy Miles, 66; Richard Stefiuk and Jim Wakeman, 67; Borel Clark and Chip England, 67; Paul Berg and Ed Tyner, 67; Jeff Simonds and Marie Simonds, 68; David Friedland and Kent Harper, 68; Ray Fabien and David Kimes, 69; Mike Hudson and Jeff Tidwell, 69; Ronnie Davis and Craig Praus, 69; Todd Tripp and Kent Wigle, 69; Neal Cahoon and Mike Dobney, 70; Caroline Cordano and Tim Glidden, 70; Adam Burlison and Andy Hammon, 70; Tracy Williams and Montana Frame, 71; Bobby Cox and Greg Harless, 71; Jon Gysbers and Jaxsun Gysbers, 71; Cody Stoffel and Andrew Kimbell, 71; Jeremy Calco and Richard McCarty, 72; Bryan Church and Tobin Smith, 72; Scott Miller and Randall Sudweeks, 72; Teressa Berg and Jennifer Parker, 72; Jim Reid and Kevin Phillips, 73; Eric Anderson and Grant Aslett, 73; Wayne Chandler and Jerry White, 73; John Stoffel and Jeff Weiss, 73; Mark Nortness and Mark Ochsner, 74; Nick Cheser and Jake Lucero, 76; Dave Buche and Scott Buche, 78; Kevin Huntley and JT Putman, 85.
Low Gross — Jeff Simonds and Marie Simonds, 69; Cody Stoffel and Andrew Kimbell, 69; Tracy Williams and Montana Frame, 70; Bryan Church and Tobin smith, 70; Richard Stefiuk and Jim Wakeman, 70; Adam Burlison and Andy Hammon, 70; Jackson Simonds and Peyton Simonds, 72; Tom Bigelow and Marty Stephens, 72; Bobby Cox and Greg Harless, 72; Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson, 72; Jim Reid and Kevin Phillips, 73; David Friedland and Kent Harper, 73; Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen, 74; Mike Hudson and Jeff Tidwell, 74; John Miles and Judy Miles, 75; Paul Berg and Ed Tyner, 76; Ronnie Davis and Craig Praus, 78; Todd Tripp and Kent Wigle, 78; Jeremy Calco and Richard McCarty, 79; Mark Nortness and Mark Ochsner, 80; Neal Cahoon and Mike Dobney, 81; Nick Cheser and Jake Lucero, 83; John Stoffel and Jeff Weiss, 84; Ray Fabien and David Kimes, 85; Scott Miller and Randall Sudweeks, 85; Kevin Huntley and JT Putman, 85; Dave Buche and Scott Buche, 85; Borel Clark and Chip England, 86; Eric Anderson and Grant Aslett, 86; Wayne Chandler and Jerry White, 87; Jon Gysbers and Jaxsun Gysbers, 87; Teressa Berg and Jennifer Parker, 88; Caroline Cordano and Tim Glidden, 106.
Net Plus Gross — Jackson Simonds and Peyton Simonds, 131; Tom Bigelow and Marty Stephens, 137; Brian Gibson and Mitch McCullough, 137; Jeff Simonds and Marie Simonds, 137; Richard Stefiuk and Jim Wakeman, 137; Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen, 139; Adam Burlison and Andy Hammon, 140; Andrew Kimbell and Cody Stoffel, 140; Montana Frame and Tracy Williams, 141; David Friedland and Kent Harper, 141; Bryan Church and Tobin Smith, 142; Paul Berg and Ed Tyner, 143; Bobby Cox and Greg Harless, 143; Mike Hudson and Jeff Tidwell, 143; John Miles and Judy Miles, 145; Kevin Phillips and Jim Reid, 146; Ronnie Davis and Craig Praus, 147; Todd Tripp and Kent Wigle, 147; Neal Cahoon and Mike Dobney, 151; Jeremy Calco and Richard McCarty, 151; Borel Clark and Chip England, 153; Ray Fabien and David Kimes, 154; Mark Nortness and Mark Ochsner, 154; Scott Miller and Randall Sudweeks, 157; John Stoffel and Jeff Weiss, 157; Teressa Berg and Jennifer Parker, 158; Jaxsun Gysbers and Jon Gysbers, 158; Eric Anderson and Grant Aslett, 159; Nick Cheser and Jake Lucero, 159; Wayne Chandler and Jerry White, 160; Dave Buche and Scott Buche, 164; Kevin Huntley and JT Putman, 170; Caroline Cordano and Tim Glidden, 176.
Net Skins — Todd Tripp and Kent Wigle (eagle on No. 4), Tracy Williams and Montana Frame (eagle on No. 8), John Miles and Judy Miles (eagle on No. 12), Jackson Simonds and Peyton Simonds (eagle on No. 15).
Gross Skins — Todd Tripp and Kent Wigle (birdie on No. 4), Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson (birdie on No. 6).
Closest to Pin (0-13 handicap) — Montana Frame (No. 1), Greg Harless (No. 3), Marie Simonds (No. 5), Mike Hudson (No. 7), Ed Tyner (No. 9), Jim Wakeman (No. 11), Kevin Phillips (No. 13), Ed Tyner (No. 15), Richard Stefiuk (No. 17).
Closest to Pin (14+ handicap) — Jim Wakeman (No. 2), Chip England (No. 6), David Kimes (No. 10), Jackson Simonds (No. 12), Mike Hudson (No. 14), Teressa Berg (No. 16),
