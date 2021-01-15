Rain stopped the Fill the Shelves Shamble early at Bandon Crossings on New Year’s Day, but not before all the teams got at least half the holes in.
All of the teams played at least nine of the same holes and they were the ones used for scoring.
The mother-son team of Marie and Peyton Simonds finished with the best net score of 31, which was 4-under for the nine holes. They won family bragging rights by beating the father-son team of Jeff and Jackson Simonds by one stroke. Paul Welch and Steve Stalcup also finished one stroke back and the father-son team of Dave and Scott Buche was another stroke back at 33.
The course will its inaugural Four Person Best Ball (Cha, Cha, Cha) on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Cha, Cha, Cha portion of the name refers to a unique scoring format. On six of the holes one score will count for each team, while on a different six two will count and on the third set of six holes, three scores will count.
The cost is $60 per golfer ($54 for Bandon Crossings pass holders) and includes green fees, cart and range balls.
For information, call 541-347-3232 or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.
Fill the Shelves Shamble
Jan. 1
Low Net — Marie Simonds and Peyton Simonds, 31; Jeff Simonds and Jackson Simonds, 32; Paul Welch and Steve Stalcup, 32; Dave Buche and Scott Buche, 33; Richard Stefiuk and Chip England, 34; Bobby Cox and Greg Harless, 34; Ed Tyner and Dan Berg, 34; Judy Miles and John Miles, 34; Christopher Schwartz and Jack Cranmer, 35; Martha Blochlinger and Margaret Thomas, 36; Zach Bascom and Owen Bascom, 41.
Closest to Pin — Peyton Simonds (No. 6), John Miles (No. 9), Dan Berg (Nos. 11 and 14), Chip England (No. 17).
Gross Skins — John Miles (Nos. 2 and 9); Jeff Simonds (Nos. 3 and 7).
Net Skins — Jackson Simonds (No. 5)
Casual Fridays
Jan. 8
Stableford
Stableford Points — Greg Harless 37, Brian Gibson 36, Richard Stefiuk 36, Jim Wakeman 36, Wim McSpadden 35, Craig Ford 34, Bobby Cox 33, David Kimes 32, Tony Shuster 32, Steven Robb 32, Robert Shanks 31, David Botimer 31, Bryan Church 30, Bob Bray 30, John Ohanesian 29, John Johnston 28, Richard Wold 25, Jeff Coker 19.
Closest to Pin — Greg Harless (No. 6), Bob Bray (No. 9), Tony Shuster (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 14), Brian Gibson (No. 17).
