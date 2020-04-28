Five weeks into the Crossings Cup season at Bandon Crossings Golf Course, Phil Shoaf is leading in the chase for a spot in the season ending Crossings Cup match play championship.
Shoaf has accumulated 36 points, which gives him a three-point lead on Carter Borror. Dewy Powers and Rich Stefiuk are tied for third with 31. Points are accumulated in the weekly Casual Fridays events at the course.
The course has had a big turnout the past few weeks for Casual Fridays and its other games.
In last week’s game, Borror had the best gross score, with an even-par 72, which was a shot better than both Gerry Snyder and Jeff Mihalick. Stu Blasius had a 74 and both Andrew Kimbell and Shoaf shot 76.
Mihalik and Powers had the top net scores, both with 70. Borror’s net score was 71, with Bobby Cox and Tom Gant at 73.
The course has continued both its Wacky Wednesdays and Casual Fridays games. Bandon Crossings also has added a new Saturday Skins game.
During the game Saturday, the snack bar connected $200 for Bandon Tiger baseball.
John Miles had three birdies that earned skins during the game, on the fifth, eighth and 17th holes.
The only other skins, also with birdies, were by Tim Palmer on No. 1, Brandon Skytta on No. 6 and Stu Blasius on No. 14.
On seven other holes, at least two of the 17 players taking part had birdies, meaning nobody got skins.
