Phillip Shoaf and Stu Blasius were the big winners last weekend in the Coos County Amateur Golf Tournament, played over two days at Bandon Crossings and Coos Golf Club.
Both golfers play regularly at Bandon Crossings, as do several others who played in the tournament.
Shoaf, playing in the open division, came from behind on the final day to beat Jason Humphrey, who had a hot opening round at Bandon Crossings.
Shoaf shot an even-par 72 at Bandon Crossings and then a 2-under 70 at Coos Golf Club to win by two shots over Humphrey, who had a 67 at Bandon Crossings, but cooled off with a 77 at Coos Golf Club.
Camden Chose took low-net honors in the open division with a two-day total of 145 (69 at Bandon Crossings and 76 at Coos Golf Club). Neal Cahoon and Matt Schueneman both finished at 149.
Blasius, meanwhile, had the best two-day score of all the golfers while competing in the senior division (50-64 years old). He matched Humphrey’s 67 at Bandon Crossings and shot a 1-under 71 at Coos Golf Club for a total of 138, the best of any golfer by four shots. Greg Harless was second with a 154 that included an impressive 3-under 69 at Coos Golf Club (the best of any of the players) after an opening 84 at Bandon Crossings.
Sean Suppes took low net for the senior division with a two-day total of 146 that was a stroke better than both Chip England and Richard Stefiuk.
In the super senior (65-and-over) age group, Grady Walker took low gross honors with a 177, four shots better than Kris Valencia. Pat Jones won low-net honors with a 150, beating Mike Reynolds by seven shots.
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.