Sheep Ranch opened to rave reviews Monday, with smiles everywhere from the golfers coming off the course after their rounds to the resort staff members and the course architect, not to mention the man who managed the site as a rustic golf course before deciding to turn it into an 18-hole championship course.
“The people are all giddy,” said Michael Chupka, the resort’s director of communications. “It’s infectious.”
More than 250 people played the course on opening day, with groups teeing off every 10 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Their responses were welcome news to Bill Coore, who designed the course with his partner Ben Crenshaw, and to Phil Friedmann, who gave the go-ahead to turn the property into an 18-hole course after it was a mostly private golf playground for nearly two decades.
“It’s just neat to know the people are enjoying it and appreciating it,” Coore said. “You don’t know for sure what the reactions are going to be.”
Friedmann agreed, and said he was delighted with how the course turned out.
“I’m delighted — beyond happy,” Friedmann said of how the course turned out. “Happy would be beyond an undersell. What they did is delightful.”
Among the golfers who experienced the course for the first time Monday — some guests had taken the opportunity to play preview rounds — were Mark and Lynn Miller of Camas, Wash., and their friend Rod Cook of Vancouver.
“It’s absolutely beautiful — absolutely stunning. You literally feel like you are golfing on the ocean,” Mark Miller said.
“I had no idea it was this wide open,” Lynn Miller said. “I had no idea it would be this windy.
“The beauty makes up for it.”
“My only critique is when you get out to the ocean, you lose concentration,” said Cook. “It’s spectacular.”
With the opening of Sheep Ranch, Bandon Dunes now has 103 total championship golf holes. Like the openings of each previous course, Monday was a special occasion.
“This is incredible,” Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe said as he watched the joyful reactions of golfers at Sheep Ranch. “The buzz has been great. It’s been a fun show to watch.”
