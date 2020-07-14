Scotty Kennon had his best finish of the season in the American Junior Golf Association with a third-place finish at the Wincraft/McArthur Towel & Sports Future Legends last week.
Kennon shot rounds of 72, 68 and 75 to finish the event 1-under par.
It was his fourth tournament of the year. Earlier he tied for 41st in the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield, tied for 44th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and tied for 60th at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods.
Kennon helped Bandon win a state title as a freshman in high school before transferring to the IMG Academy in Florida. He will graduate next spring and is verbally committed to Wake Forest University.
He ranks 42nd in the Roles AJGA Rankings.
In last week’s tournament, he finished behind Braeden Sladek of Minnesota, who finished at 4-under. Kurtis Rodriguez of Red Bluff, Calif., was second at 2-under.
