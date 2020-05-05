BANDON — Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has announced the safety measures it has put in place as it prepares to reopen to guests on Monday, May 11, ending the first closure in the 21-year history of the renowned golf destination.
“Though our daily operations will look a little different, the core Bandon experience remains the same,” an announcement on the Bandon Dunes website reads. “Six links courses, routed through the rugged dunes of the Southern Oregon coast, with delicious food, great accommodations and genuinely friendly people ready to make you feel at home.”
Guests can begin arriving Sunday night and the first tee times will be Monday.
In addition to rounds on the four existing 18-hole courses and the 13-hole Bandon Preserve, overnight guests also can sign up for limited preview rounds at Sheep Ranch, the highly anticipated new course that officially opens June 1.
Resort officials have been looking ahead to reopening since closing to the public in March.
“We are looking forward to reopening May 11 and have aligned our operations with local, state and federal guidelines to promote physical distancing,” Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe said. “I am very proud of the hard work our team has put towards implementing new operating procedures so that we can reopen in a safe manner.”
Guests will be greeted by staff members wearing masks and other changes, all designed with the same goal.
“The health and safety of our guests, staff and caddies is our highest priority and the entire Bandon Dunes team considers your safety a primary concern,” the message on the website reads. “As we monitor the impact of COVID-19 in our region, we continue to adjust operations to create a safe experience that protects our staff and guests, without compromising the Bandon Dunes lf experience.”
The website includes a mutli-page document outlining all the safety measures, including “doing everything in our power to reduce touch points for our guests and staff.”
Safety practices for the staff will include wearing masks and new plexiglass barriers at check-in locations and on shuttle buses.
The take-out food service will include as few touch points as possible.
During the resort’s closure Summit Cleaning and Restoration disinfected all the resort’s high-traffic areas and the plan is for break rooms, bathrooms and all common areas to be disinfected frequently, including door handles, keyboards, phones, refrigerators, handrails, cash machines, restrooms, common areas and flat surfaces being cleaned numerous times daily.
Hand sanitizer dispensers are located around the resort and hand washing stations, available for staff and guests, are located in high-traffic areas.
Extra care also will be taken cleaning guest rooms and all linen will be washed at high termperature, with dirty linens bagged in the guest rooms to eliminate excess contact during transportation to the laundry facilities.
Take-out breakfast and lunch will be available from the Gallery Restaurant in the lodge and take-out dinner will be available both from the Gallery Restaurant and McKee’s Pub. Guests will be required to eat their meals in their rooms.
To limit volume of customers, the Bandon Dunes Golf Shop will be limited to eight guests at any given time and the other retail outlets will be limited to four guests at a time.
On the golf courses, flag sticks will remain in the cups, which will have foam bumpers. Rakes will be removed from the bunkers. Pull carts will be sanitized before and after each use.
Caddies will communicate with the golfers before the round, including on whether the caddie will pull and replace clubs in the guest’s golf bag or whether the golfers will be the only ones to touch the clubs and also will check in the with guests on the comfort level of service and the social distancing throughout the round.
Caddies also will wear a face mask of their choice and will be provided with latex gloves that they may wear at their discretion.
Shuttle drivers will wear protective masks and gloves and plexiglass shields have bene installed between the drivers and guests. Shuttles will be limited to four guests at one time and guests will handle their own golf bags and luggage.
The resort’s practice center, which is used throughout the day by golfers, will be open but will have its hitting stations more spread out to promote social distancing.
In addition to the golf courses reopening Monday, the Punchbowl putting area also will reopen, though the Tap-In outdoor bar will be closed, as will the Bunker Bar in the downstairs area of the lodge, the business center, the Grove Reception area, the hot tub and sauna, the Library Lounge, the lodge fitness room, the massage center and the outdoor fire pits outside McKee’s Pub and the clubhouses for Bandon Trails and Pacific Dunes.
