Bandon Dunes again has pushed back the date it will reopen from the first closure in the 21-year history of the world-renowned golf resort.
In a message on the resort’s website, officials said the new date to reopen for golf by guests is May 11.
The resort had hoped to reopen by May 1.
Under the updated plan, guests can check in on May 10 after 4 p.m. and the first day for golf is May 11.
Dining will be by take-out only when the resort reopens.
For updated information, visit www.bandondunesgolf.com.
