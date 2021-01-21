BANDON — After a year in Bandon when she helped the Tigers’ girls basketball team match the best finish in school history, Duda Reolon headed home to Brazil over the weekend.
She hopes it’s a short trip.
Reolon plans to return soon to Oregon to play basketball for Linn-Benton Community College after signing a letter of intent to play for the Roadrunners recently.
She has to get a student visa to return to Oregon, but Reolon hopes that process is fast-tracked because she has a scholarship waiting for her at Linn-Benton.
Reolon had hoped to play some for Bandon again this year, but the season was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That won’t take away from her time on the South Coast.
“It was quite a crazy year,” she said. “Being an exchange student has always been one of my dreams.
“I chose 2020. We had COVID, we had riots, we had elections, we had fires. But those were the 12 best months of my life.”
Reolon treasured her time with her host family, Mike and Johauna Hennick and their daughter Allison, who graduated in June.
“My family was determined to give me all the opportunities they could give me,” she said. “I went to the snow. I went to Crater Lake. I went to OSU and U of O. I played basketball a lot. I went on so many hikes. I went to the beach a lot — I love the beach.”
Reolon lives on an island in the Brazilian state Santa Catarina, so she is used to the ocean, but that’s the Atlantic Ocean, and she quickly learned how different it is from the Pacific.
The Atlantic is warm, she said, while the Pacific is cold, but wild with bigger waves.
Back home in Brazil, she gets sunrises. In Bandon, she got sunsets, and saw as many of them as possible.
“It was so nice to see the sunset on the beach,” she said.
She never did get used to the relatively cold winter temperatures of the South Coast compared to back home.
But she learned to love the basketball, which was completely different from back home.
“There you play for clubs,” she said. “Here you play for your school.
“You play with a shot clock in Brazil. The game was way faster there. It took me a while to understand that and calm down my game.”
But her speed was a huge advantage for the Tigers against many opponents as Bandon went through a season with just two losses, an early setback to Brookings-Harbor and a loss in the Class 2A semifinals to eventual champion Kennedy.
Bandon’s third-place finish matched the best in school history and the Tigers broke Coquille’s long string of league titles by sweeping the Red Devils.
Being part of the team was a special experience.
“My teammates in Bandon were so nice to me when I came,” she said. “They were really patient teaching me everything. They were so supportive.”
She also was attracted to how hard the Bandon girls worked, both in practice and in open gyms.
“They just wanted to get better,” she said. “It really showed that hard work pays off.”
Reolon also quickly learned to love playing for Bandon’s fans.
“Our student section was so good,” she said. “You get so pumped up to play. You never lose the fire. There are so many people pumping you up. It’s really fun to play.
“That’s why I chose to keep playing college ball. I just had a blast playing basketball. It helped get the love I had for basketball back because of the environment and the culture.”
Bandon certainly wasn’t Reolon’s first choice for where she stayed in the United States.
“I (wanted to go to) Florida or California,” she said. “They said Oregon was close to California, so they said, ‘Go there.’”
As it turned out, the Hennicks turned out to be the perfect host family.
“It was an awesome fit,” Reolon said.
When she gets to Albany, Allison will only be a few minutes away as a student at Oregon State University.
That was a big factor in her choosing the Roadrunners.
“You know boys have a bro code,” Reolon said. “We have a sis code, and it’s way strong.”
Allison agreed.
“I can honestly say that she is like more than my best friend,” she said. “I have the highest regard for her.”
Allison looks forward to watching Reolon play at Linn-Benton.
“Duda is going to do excellent,” she said.
Reolon expects to fit right in on the basketball court.
“I met all the girls on the team,” she said. “They are super nice. They are a lot like the Bandon girls.
“They put the work in and I am excited to be part of a team that works hard.”
Linn-Benton also is a good fit academically.
Reolon’s parents are both engineers and that’s what she wants to do for her career, too.
“They have a great program for what I want,” she said. “They offer an associate’s degree for engineering, which is exactly what I want.
Ideally, she will play basketball for the Roadrunners for two or three years (because of the pandemic, no NWAC student athletes lose a year of eligibility this year, even if they play) and get her associate’s degree before transferring to Oregon State University.
“I want to become a mechanical engineer,” she said. “They have a crazy good program for it.”
Mostly, she’s excited for the next leg of her Oregon adventure that started in Bandon.
“It’s a great opportunity,” she said.
