Coquille and Bandon got big wins Friday night to advance to the state football playoffs, while fellow South Coast schools Marshfield, Myrtle Point, Gold Beach and Powers all learned their playoff foes when brackets were released over the weekend.
Among those teams, only Coquille and Bandon needed wins Friday night to ensure playoff berths, and the Red Devils shut out visiting St. Mary’s 21-0 while Bandon held off the combined North Douglas-Yoncalla team 27-22.
When the postseason starts this week, Marshfield is at Scappoose in Class 4A, Coquille visits Dayton in Class 3A, Bandon is at Regis and Gold Beach hosts Taft in Class 2A, Myrtle Point hosts the combined Sherman-Condon team in the Class 1A eight-player bracket and Powers hosts Eddyville Charter in the Class 1A six-player bracket.
The Cruisers were supposed to play Eddyville in the regular season, but the game was canceled, with Powers earning a forfeit victory as part of a perfect regular season that gave the Cruisers the top seed in the eight-team bracket. They did not have a game last week.
COQUILLE 21, ST. MARY’S 0: The Red Devils won a turnover-fest with the Crusaders as Hayden GeDeros had a huge final home game on Friday.
GeDeros had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, an 11-yard scoring run in the third and a 1-yard TD in the fourth as he finished with 232 yards in all on 32 carries. Levi Hoyle converted all three extra-point kicks for Coquille.
The game featured 11 turnovers in all, six forced by Coquille.
“It was wet and sloppy at times, but some young guys stepped up in huge situations and helped keep our playoff streak going,” Coquille coach David Thomason said.
The Red Devils now have made the playoffs every season since 2011, earning a tie for third place in the Far West League with the Crusaders with Friday’s win.
“The defense stood strong forcing turnovers in critical situations,” Thomason said. “I’m real proud of the way we fought through this game.
“We were not only able to extend our season for at least another week, but to also send our seniors out the right way with another victory on Spike Leslie Field.”
Coquille finished 6-3 overall while Dayton is 7-2, the losses to top-ranked Kennedy and Santiam Christian. Coquille’s losses were all on the road, to Cascade Christian and South Umpqua, the No. 2 and 3 seeds for the playoffs, and Lakeview, which got into the postseason as the one at-large team for Class 3A. Lakeview visits Kennedy this week, while Cascade Christian hosts Ontario and South Umpqua is home against Yamhill-Carlton. St. Mary’s is at Santiam Christian.
If Coquille wins, which it did in its last playoff trip to Dayton, the Red Devils will face the Yamhill-Carlton vs. South Umpqua winner in the quarterfinals.
BANDON 27, NORTH DOUGLAS-YONCALLA 22: The Tigers built a 27-6 halftime lead and held on to advance to the playoffs.
“They made a run in the second half and we just did enough to get the win,” assistant coach Jordan Sammons said.
Quarterback Will Panagakis, the center on Bandon’s quarterfinal team a year ago, had a rushing touchdown and a touchdown pass to Stealth Franklin in the win. Conner Devine and Eli Freitag also had rushing touchdowns. Panagakis had a conversion run after one of the scores and Logan Knapp, the team’s lone player from Pacific as part of a cooperative agreement between the schools, kicked an extra point.
Now Bandon visits Regis, the No. 5 seed. The Rams are 8-1, the lone loss coming 50-48 to league champion Colton, which also beat Bandon. Regis scored at least 44 points five times during the season.
Gold Beach, the runner-up in District 3, beat Glide 46-6 on Friday and is the No. 6 seed for the playoffs, hosting a Taft team that finished 7-2 in the regular season and finished in a three-way tie for second with Monroe and Toledo behind unbeaten Lowell. The Panthers had their lone loss to Oakland.
Reedsport, the other Class 2A team from the South Coast, wrapped up a winless season with a 56-16 loss to Oakland on Friday. The Oakers are seeded first for the playoffs and host Clatskanie in the first round.
MAZAMA 44, MARSHFIELD 15: The Pirates couldn’t get the ball into the end zone often enough against the top-ranked Vikings, falling in their regular-season finale on Friday.
Marshfield is the No. 9 seed for the playoffs after finishing 6-3, 4-2 in league play.
Scappoose finished second behind Tillamook in District 1, with a 4-1 league record and 7-2 record overall (the other loss to Estacada).
If Marshfield beats Scappoose, the Pirates likely are headed back to Klamath Falls for a rematch with Mazama, which hosts Seaside in the first round.
HENLEY 55, NORTH BEND 24: The Bulldogs put up a good fight with the Hornets for the first half before Henley pulled away.
North Bend led 17-14 before the Hornets scored 41 points in a row to lock up second place in the district.
The Bulldogs finished 4-5 overall and 3-3 in league play while Henley improved to 8-1 and prepares to host Crook County in the first round of the playoffs.
MYRTLE POINT 58, MOHAWK 8: The Bobcats wrapped up second place in the Class 1A District 1 north division with a dominant home win Friday, earning another home game in the first round of the 12-team playoffs this week.
The Bobcats got off to a great start when Jacob Koser intercepted a pass on the opening possession of the game and returned it for a touchdown. Koser also had two receiving touchdowns and Andres Villanueva also had two touchdown catches as Logan Backman passed for 148 yards and four scores.
Evin Warner led the team in rushing with 48 yards and scored a touchdown while Troy Warner rushed for two scores. Tight end Howard Blanton, who celebrated senior night with Warner, Villanueva, Koser and Jason Bates, had 45 yards receiving.
Myrtle Point is 5-3 overall, but enters the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.
The Bobcats host the combined Sherman-Condon team that finished 4-2 in the District 2 west division and 6-2 overall. The losses came to Dufur and unbeaten Powder Valley. Myrtle Point’s losses are to top-ranked St. Paul, No. 3 Lost River and No. 4 Crane, which all have first-round byes along with No. 2 Powder Valley.
If the Bobcats win, they will travel to Crane with a chance to avenge their earlier 44-42 loss to the Mustangs.
