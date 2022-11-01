football
Coquille and Bandon got big wins Friday night to advance to the state football playoffs, while fellow South Coast schools Marshfield, Myrtle Point, Gold Beach and Powers all learned their playoff foes when  brackets were released over the weekend.

Among those teams, only Coquille and Bandon needed wins Friday night to ensure playoff berths, and the Red Devils shut out visiting St. Mary’s 21-0 while Bandon held off the combined North Douglas-Yoncalla team 27-22.

