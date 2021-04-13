Coquille’s volleyball team swept visiting Bandon Tuesday in a sunny match on the Red Devils’ makeshift court on a tennis court in the city park.
The Red Devils won 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 during a match that also included recognizing the seniors for both teams — Drew Wilson, Ellie Ekelund and Emily Cortez for Coquille and Baylee George, Bella Erenfeld and Kennedy Turner for the Tigers.
“We enjoyed the sunshine and there was little wind, which is always nice outdoors,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said.
Wilson had 10 assists, two kills and a block and Ekelund had 16 digs and kill and an ace for Coquille. Hailey Combie added six kills, four digs and two stuff blocks; Gabby McCrorey had four kills and an ace; and Jessica Gisholt had four aces and four digs.
