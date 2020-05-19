Recreational crabbing has reopened to non-residents along most of the Oregon coast, though recreational clamming remains closed to non-residents for now.
Non-resident license holders will be allowed to participate in crabbing in Oregon bays and estuaries, as well as in ocean areas that are south of Cape Falcon. Ocean areas north of Cape Falcon, as well as in the Columbia River, remain closed to non-residents.
In a press release, ODFW said coastal communities have begun to gradually reopen, taking a phased approach. Since clamming tends to draw many people to beaches on days when there is a minus tide, especially during the summer and on the North Coast, it remains closed to non-residents for now.
Anyone planning on crabbing, fishing or taking part in outdoor recreation is reminded to:
— Check for access before going. Even if fishing or crabbing is open, the boat ramp, beach or other area a person wants to visit might be closed.
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Stay close to home. Most places remain closed for camping and some for overnight lodging as well.
— Be prepared, since restrooms and other facilities might be limited or closed. Bring soap, water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, food, etc. And people can purchase licenses online.
— Avoid crowds, head to another area if a destination looks crowded.
— Practice social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet from people who don’t live in your hosehold, including on boats or at a fish-cleaning station.
— Wash hands often. Keep up personal hygiene and bring water, soap and hand sanitizer.
— Pack out what you pack in. Take any garbage with you.
Crabbers also are reminded to always check the Oregon Department of Agriculture shellfish safety page or call the safety hotline (1-800-448-2474) before crabbing. ODA regularly tests crabs and other shellfish for toxins and closes areas when toxins are at a level that would make them unsafe for human consumption. Currently, there are no crabbing closures due to toxins in Oregon.
