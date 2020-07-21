Smallmouth bass fishing has been good along the Coquille River, in the mainstem of the river and also in the South and Middle forks. There are no daily bag limits or length limits.
Fishing for striped bass has been spotty.
Thanks to new temporary regulations in the Coquille River system, anglers can no use bait, spears and spear guns to harvest smallmouth bass. This unique fishing opportunity is one of many efforts to reduce the impact of illegally introduced bass on Chinook salmon populations.
Trout fishing has reportedly been good on the BLM lands in the upper East Fork of the Coquille River. Through the end of August, anglers fishing in streams and rivers above tidewater are restricted to using flies and lures through the end of August, the exception being the South Fork of the Coquille below the U.S. Forest Service property above Powers, where bait can be used. Trout fishing in the river system is best early in the morning and late in the evening, due to the recent hot weather.
Trout fishing remains good at Floras Lake and Garrison Lake in Curry County. The best action has been early in the morning or late in the evening. Some bass also are in both lakes.
Beginning Aug. 1 a new salmon limit goes into place on the Sixes River, Floras Creek/New River and the Coos River Basin. Anglers can take no more than one adult wild Chinook salmon daily and no more than five total between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31.
The Coquille River Basin and Elk River, meanwhile, are closed to retention of adult wild Chinook salmon from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31. Hatchery Chinook can be harvested.
For more information, visit www.myodf.com.
