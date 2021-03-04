COOS BAY — After months and months of training, Marshfield’s cross country team finally got to participate in a meet Wednesday, hosting Bandon at the Millicoma Marsh trails.
The Tigers have had several races over the past few months, but it was the first one of the official season for them as well.
The experience left the runners and coaches excited after the season was delayed, along with all other fall sports, by the Oregon School Activities Association last summer.
“It’s just exciting to see the kids out here racing again,” Marshfield coach Steve Delgado said. “It feels like the world’s longest preseason.
“It’s nice to have a nice day, too.”
Given the nature of the marsh trails, the good weather the past few days was a great boon, leaving the grassy portions of the course time to dry and firm up.
Bandon’s runners showed their strength and potential, dominating the boys race with seven of the first eight finishers and also having four of the first five girls.
But just getting to race made them all winners.
“I’m really thankful that we are able to do this,” said Jacob Calvert, Marshfield’s team captain and top finisher Wednesday.
After months of uncertainty, the runners finally have been able to race.
“We’re tired of racing against each other,” Bandon coach Brent Hutton said.
Bandon’s Ansen Converse was the first finisher, crossing the line in 17 minutes and 18 seconds for the 5,000-meter course.
He was followed by teammate Damian Avalos (17:40) and Calvert (17:54). Bandon had the next five runners with Carter Brown (18:07), Charlie Ells (18:30), Josh Minkler (18:41), Andrew Robertson (18:47) and Daniel Cabrera (18:52).
Corbin Reeves was Marshfield’s second runner in 19:07.
The boys and the girls ran together and Bandon’s Holly Hutton was easily the first female, finishing in 19:55.
Teammate Danielle McLain was second (21:14), followed by Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack (21:54) and Bandon’s Analies Miller (23:00 and Cassie Kennon (23:01).
Neither girls team had five runners, the number needed to register a team score, though Bandon will when one of the Tigers’ more experienced girls gets over an injury.
In the boys team race, Bandon had 18 points to 45 for Marshfield.
Brent Hutton was more excited by the boys further down the results grid.
“Our group is tightening up,” Hutton said. “Daniel and Andrew are starting to close the gap on Josh Minkler.”
Holly Hutton is equally excited about the girls.
“Analiese is getting faster and faster every race,” she said, noting that fellow freshman Kennon also is improving rapidly.
“Dani is doing good, too. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”
As for her race, Hutton was happy, but not thrilled.
“It wasn’t my best race, but it’s a start to the season, so that’s good,” she said. “I need to start pushing myself, to get out of my comfort zone.”
Marshfield’s group is excited, too.
“We’re small (in team size), but I feel we’ve all got potential,” Calvert said.
“As a team, we’re very young,” Delgado said. “I was pleased with how the kids did.
“Bandon — they’ve been racing since (the fall). You can tell. They are seasoned.”
Delgado also said several of his runners have been battling nagging injuries.
“The fact that everyone raced today is great,” he said.
Both teams are in action again Saturday, with the Pirates joining several other South Coast teams in the Myrtle Point Invitational, like Wednesday’s race without spectators close to the action (some watched from the hill above the Millicoma track). The Pirates host Siuslaw next Wednesday on the Millicoma trails again.
Bandon, meanwhile, races Saturday in Medford.
BOYS
Bandon 18, Marshfield 45
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 17:18; 2. Damian Avalos, Ban, 17:40; 3. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 17:54; 4. Carter Brown, Ban, 18:07; 5. Charlie Ells, Ban, 18:30; 6. Josh Minkler, Ban, 18:41; 7. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 18:47; 8. Daniel Cabrera, Ban, 18:52; 9. Corbin Reeves, Mar, 19:07; 10. Jack Waddington, Mar, 20:11; 13. Orlando Avalos, Ban, 20:49; 14. Talon Thomas, Mar, 21:11; 15. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 22:37; 16. Addison Rush, Mar, 22:50; 17. Brodie Blair, Mar, 27:09.
GIRLS
Bandon and Marshfield incomplete
Individual Results (5,000 meters): 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 19:55; 2. Danielle McLain, Ban, 21:14; 3. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 21:54; 4. Analies Miller, Ban, 23:00; 5. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 23:01; 6. Elizabeth Delgado, Mar, 28:36; 7. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 34:08.
