BANDON — The race for the 2020 Crossings Cup is down to 25 golfers after the final week of the regular season at Bandon Crossings Golf Course on Friday.
The field would have been down to 24 but there is a three-way tie between Brian Boyle, Steve Robb and Ed Yelton.
Following this week’s Casual Fridays event, the field will be cut to the top 16 and ties. Following next week’s event, the final eight-player match play bracket will be finalized.
There is still time for movement in the standings since the final two weeks both include double points.
The battle for the top spot in the match play bracket is tight. Following last week’s event, Dave Kimes has 99 points, Rich Stefiuk 98, Brian Gibson 95 and Phil Shoaf 94. The rest of the current top eight are Wim McSpadden (80), Val Nemcek (79), Mark Nortness (76) and Carter Borror (74).
During last week’s event, the best score was turned in by Kyle Grant, who had a 2-under 70. Andrew Kimbell shot an even-par 72 and Shoaf had a 74.
The best net score was turned in by Val Nemcek with a 68 after his best round of the year, a 76. Brian Saksa, Neal Cahoon and Kimes all had net scores of 70.
The results will be included in the Community Scoreboard in Saturday’s edition of The World.
