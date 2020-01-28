Bandon would have a new group of league foes in football if the final proposal of the Oregon School Activities Association’s ad hoc football committee is approved by the OSAA Executive Board next month.
Meanwhile, the committee said the entire shape of Class 2A football should change by 2022.
Because some schools are opting to play down to Class 1A or play independent schedules, the committee reshuffled the league alignments in its proposal.
Bandon and Coquille would be in a league with southern Oregon schools Glide, Illinois Valley, Lakeview and Rogue River.
Lost River would have been in the league, but has opted to play eight-man football, as has Gold Beach.
Reedsport, meanwhile, would be in a league with Central Linn, Creswell (playing down from Class 3A), Lowell, Monroe, Oakridge and Oakland.
There will be five districts in Class 2A, and the committee’s proposal for the playoffs is for each league to get three teams and for one team to be chosen through the power rankings.
The committee also recommended that by 2022, Class 2A football should be in either the nine-man or eight-man format. In either instance, schools that want to continue playing 11-man can play up to Class 3A in football only, staying in Class 2A for all other sports.
If OSAA decides to go with eight-man, the committee proposes having Class 2A and Class 1A have separate divisions, though they can play across divisions for nonleague games, making scheduling easier.
The OSAA Executive Board will consider the committee’s recommendation at its Feb. 10 meeting.