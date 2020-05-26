Runners in Bandon who normally would be looking forward to a busy summer of road races now have nothing in the near future to plan for on the South Coast because of implications of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the past week, the South Coast Running Club decided to cancel its entire summer schedule. And late in the week last week, the Prefontaine Memorial Foundation canceled the Prefontaine Memorial Run in September as well.
“This would have been the 41st year for our event, and though we regret the necessity of the cancellation, our foremost concern is to safeguard the wellbeing of our participants, volunteers and those who gather to watch and cheer on the walkers and runners,” said Bob Huggins, the executive director for the Foundation.
Huggins noted that refunds would be sent to people who already have signed up for the race.
The committee had hoped to be able to hold the race, which is the largest annual sports event on the South Coast, typically drawing more than 1,000 runners and walkers for its 10-kilomter race and 2-mile run walk and an associated high school cross country race.
“There are just too many situations we can’t control,” Huggins said. “The outdoor running portion of it is OK. The likeliness of getting COVID if you’re outdoor running is remote.
“But when we start dealing with indoor registration, start-line gathering with people around, handing out awards — there’s just too many things we can’t control.”
Plus, Huggins pointed out, “The governor’s proclamation that sporting events and large gatherings are prohibited through September pretty much made our decision for us.”
Major events statewide including the Butte to Butte Run in Eugene, the hood to Coast Relay and Cycle Oregon also have been canceled.
The South Coast Running Club events that have been canceled include the Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic in June, which traditionally has been a fundraiser for the Bandon cross country program since the runners on the team have provided water stops for several years during the event.
Also canceled for the year are the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay, which had earlier been postponed to June, the Mayor’s Firecracker Run in Mingus Park on Independence Day, the Circle the Bay in August and the Sunset Bay Trail Run on Labor Day Weekend.
“Given the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we have made the difficult decision to cancel running events through September,” club officials said in a message sent out to members. “We believe this is the most responsible course of action.
“We are saddened by the circumstances that are causing us not to be hosting these events. We believe it is our role to keep our runners and their families healthy by decreasing exposure risk.”
The Prefontaine Memorial Run frequently includes numerous Bandon runners. This year it was also slated to be the national championship 10k for the Roadrunners Club of America. Huggins said national organizers have told him it now will be the national championship event next year.
“We look forward to Sept. 18, 2021, when we plan to once again invite runners to take part in our premier event to honor our hometown hero, Steve Prefontaine, his celebrated running career and his memory,” Huggins said.
