The Bandon basketball teams started practice this week in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Tigers start the season on Dec. 4, the first day winter contests are allowable under Oregon School Activities Association rules

Bandon’s teams open at Riddle on Dec. 4 and Glide on Dec. 6 and play their first home game Dec. 10 against Douglas. The annual Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational has been pushed to early January. And in an odd quirk, the Tigers will play six straight league games on the road after hosting their first league game on Jan. 7 against Waldport.

Bandon Girls Basketball

Dec. 4 @ Riddle

Dec. 6 @ Glide

Dec. 10 Douglas

Dec. 13 Brookings-Harbor

Dec. 17 @ Pacific/Powers

Dec. 20 @ Bonanza

Dec. 21 @ Lost River

Dec. 27 Oakland Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 Oakland Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2 Siletz Valley

#Jan. 3 vs. Alsea

#Jan. 4 TBA

*Jan. 7 Waldport

*Jan. 13 @ Reedsport

*Jan. 15 @ Myrtle Point

*Jan. 17 @ Toledo

*Jan. 21 @ Gold Beach

*Jan. 24 @ Coquille

*Jan. 28 @ Waldport

Jan. 31 @ Umpqua Valley Christian

*Feb. 4 Reedsport

*Feb. 7 Myrtle Point

*Feb. 11 Toledo

*Feb. 14 Gold Beach

*Feb. 17 Coquille

#Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational

*Sunset Conference Game

Bandon Boys Basketball

Dec. 4 @ Riddle

Dec. 6 @ Glide

Dec. 10 Douglas

Dec. 13 Brookings-Harbor

Dec. 20 @ Bonanza

Dec. 21 @ Lost River

Dec. 27 Oakland Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 Oakland Holiday Tournament

#Jan. 3 vs. Alsea

#Jan. 4 TBA

*Jan. 7 Waldport

*Jan. 13 @ Reedsport

*Jan. 15 @ Myrtle Point

*Jan. 17 @ Toledo

*Jan. 21 @ Gold Beach

*Jan. 24 @ Coquille

*Jan. 28 @ Waldport

Jan. 31 @ Umpqua Valley Christian

*Feb. 4 Reedsport

*Feb. 7 Myrtle Point

*Feb. 11 Toledo

*Feb. 14 Gold Beach

*Feb. 17 Coquille

#Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational

*Sunset Conference Game

