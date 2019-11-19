The Bandon basketball teams started practice this week in preparation for the upcoming season.
The Tigers start the season on Dec. 4, the first day winter contests are allowable under Oregon School Activities Association rules
Bandon’s teams open at Riddle on Dec. 4 and Glide on Dec. 6 and play their first home game Dec. 10 against Douglas. The annual Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational has been pushed to early January. And in an odd quirk, the Tigers will play six straight league games on the road after hosting their first league game on Jan. 7 against Waldport.
Bandon Girls Basketball
Dec. 4 @ Riddle
Dec. 6 @ Glide
Dec. 10 Douglas
Dec. 13 Brookings-Harbor
Dec. 17 @ Pacific/Powers
Dec. 20 @ Bonanza
Dec. 21 @ Lost River
Dec. 27 Oakland Holiday Tournament
Dec. 28 Oakland Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2 Siletz Valley
#Jan. 3 vs. Alsea
#Jan. 4 TBA
*Jan. 7 Waldport
*Jan. 13 @ Reedsport
*Jan. 15 @ Myrtle Point
*Jan. 17 @ Toledo
*Jan. 21 @ Gold Beach
*Jan. 24 @ Coquille
*Jan. 28 @ Waldport
Jan. 31 @ Umpqua Valley Christian
*Feb. 4 Reedsport
*Feb. 7 Myrtle Point
*Feb. 11 Toledo
*Feb. 14 Gold Beach
*Feb. 17 Coquille
#Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational
*Sunset Conference Game
Bandon Boys Basketball
Dec. 4 @ Riddle
Dec. 6 @ Glide
Dec. 10 Douglas
Dec. 13 Brookings-Harbor
Dec. 20 @ Bonanza
Dec. 21 @ Lost River
Dec. 27 Oakland Holiday Tournament
Dec. 28 Oakland Holiday Tournament
#Jan. 3 vs. Alsea
#Jan. 4 TBA
*Jan. 7 Waldport
*Jan. 13 @ Reedsport
*Jan. 15 @ Myrtle Point
*Jan. 17 @ Toledo
*Jan. 21 @ Gold Beach
*Jan. 24 @ Coquille
*Jan. 28 @ Waldport
Jan. 31 @ Umpqua Valley Christian
*Feb. 4 Reedsport
*Feb. 7 Myrtle Point
*Feb. 11 Toledo
*Feb. 14 Gold Beach
*Feb. 17 Coquille
#Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational
*Sunset Conference Game