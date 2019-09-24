Farrah Piccoli and Marley Petrey were the overall winners in the Bandon Lions Cranberry Run, held during the recent Cranberry Festival.
The race was contested in rainy weather, which limited the number of participants.
Farrah won the 10-kilometer race in 55 minutes and 42 seconds, finishing a few seconds ahead of Jacob Graham. Paula Thompson was second among women (58:21) and Alan Remele second among men (1:06:33).
Petrey won the 5-kilometer race in 25:04, finishing five minutes ahead of Elizabeth Hewitt (30:11). Tom Brown was the top male finisher in the 5K in 30:30, followed by Dan Anderson in 31:00.
Eli Taylor won the 1-mile race in 15 minutes and 40 seconds.
Bandon Cranberry Run
Sept. 15
10 Kilometers
FEMALE
30-39 — 1. Farrah Piccoli, 55:42; 2. Breanna Quattrocchi, 1:01:39; 3. Gabrielle O’Donoghue, 1:04:03. 40-49 — 1. Paula Thompson, 58:21.
MALE
10-19 — 1. Jacob Graham, 55:48. 70-and-over — 1. Alan Remele, 1:06:33.
5 Kilometers
FEMALE
10-19 — 1. Marley Petrey, 25:04. 40-49 — 1. Elizabeth Hewitt, 30:11; 2. Rushel Reed, 30:50; 3. Nicole Graham, 40:45. 50-59 — 1. Sherryl Phillips, 35:20. 60-69 — 1. Mel Garrett, 37:13. 70-and-over — 1. Judy Remele, 36:17.
MALE
50-59 — 1. Dan Anderson, 31:00. 70-and-over — 1. Tom Brown, 30:30.
1-mile
1. Eli Taylor, 15:40; 2. Isaac Taylor, 15:41; 3. Diane Adams, 17:49.