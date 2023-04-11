harbor lights marley petrey

Marley Petra races toward the finish line to win the Bandon Fugate Farms XC Challenge in 2021.

 Photo by John Gunther/The World

Bandon freshman Marley Petrey had a big day in the annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Marshfield High School on Saturday, winning a trio of events for the Tigers.

Petrey won the 100 meters in 13.29 seconds and also won the 400 meters in 1:02.03 and the 300 hurdles (48.99), all personal bests for the Tiger. Coquille’s Trinidy Blanton was fourth in the 100 (13.56) and Gold Beach’s Gabby Perez sixth (13.75). Brookings-Harbor’s Lexie Newman was second in the 400 (1:02.80) and third in the 200 (28.51) with Perez fifth (28.73). North Bend’s Emma Slade was eighth in the 400 (1:07.24).

