Bandon freshman Marley Petrey had a big day in the annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Marshfield High School on Saturday, winning a trio of events for the Tigers.
Petrey won the 100 meters in 13.29 seconds and also won the 400 meters in 1:02.03 and the 300 hurdles (48.99), all personal bests for the Tiger. Coquille’s Trinidy Blanton was fourth in the 100 (13.56) and Gold Beach’s Gabby Perez sixth (13.75). Brookings-Harbor’s Lexie Newman was second in the 400 (1:02.80) and third in the 200 (28.51) with Perez fifth (28.73). North Bend’s Emma Slade was eighth in the 400 (1:07.24).
Bandon’s Dani McLain won the Prefontaine Mile for the girls, finishing in 5:40.99. North Bend’s Ellie Massey was second (5:45.26) and Coquille’s Ada Millet sixth (5:57.25).
Petrey and McLain also helped Bandon to second in the 4x400 relay. The Tigers, who also included Safaa Dimitruk and Analise Miller, finished in 4:31.86, just behind Crook County (4:31.46). North Bend was fifth (4:42.98) and Siuslaw seventh (4:52.64).
Siuslaw’s Corduroy Holbrook was third in the 800 (2:32.72) with Coquille’s Ada Millet (2:32.99) and Matti Nelson (2:38.00) fourth and seventh.
In the 3,000, Siuslaw’s Alison Hughes was second (11:24.84), Macy McNeill sixth (12:15.14) and Adylin Holbrook eighth (12:28.84). North Bend’s Sara Slade was seventh (12:23.50).
In the 300 hurdles, Coquille’s Melanie Lambson was fourth (53.13) and North Bend’s Lennon Riddle seventh (54.45).
North Bend was sixth in the 4x100 relay in 55.61.
In the field events, Marshfield’s Daphne Scriven had a big personal best to win the discus with a throw of 125-0. Coquille’s Holli Vigue was second (104-8) and Marshfield’s Tori Cox third (104-8). Coquille’s Callie Millet was sixth (100-3).
Scriven also won the shot put with a new best (34-5 ½), with Vigue third (32-8 ½), Cox fourth (32-0 ½) and Siuslaw’s Danin Lacouture sixth (30-1 ½).
North Bend’s Abby Woodruff was the winner in the pole vault, beating Coquille’s Reagan Krantz on misses after both cleared 10 feet. Coquille’s Callie Millet was third (9-6) and North Bend’s Roxy Day fourth (9-0).
Coquille also had the second- and third-place finishers in the triple jump in Lambson (33-9) and Emelia Wirebaugh (33-1 ¾). North Bend’s Lennon Riddle was sixth (31-3) behind winner Sidney DeBoer of St. Mary’s (36-8).
DeBoer also won the long jump (16-6), with Blanton second (16-0 ¼) and Lambson fourth (15-8). North Bend’s Woodruff was sixth (15-0).
In the javelin, Coquille’s Callie Millet was second (111-8) and Blanton third (108-0) behind Del Norte’s Lili Nunez (128-9). Marshfield’s Kate Miles was fourth (105-6), North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzucchi fifth (101-9) and Bandon’s Katelyn Senn seventh (95-9).
In the high jump, North Bend’s Emma Slade was second (4-10). Eureka’s Emily Pesch had an impressive winning mark of 5-3.
For the boys, North Bend’s Jason Padgett won the 100 meters in 11.52 and 200 (23.10) and helped the Bulldogs to a win in the 4x100 relay, teaming with Nathaniel Folsom, Andrew Efraimson and Brody Justice to finish in 44.10. Siuslaw was fourth (45.37) and Marshfield fifth (45.45) in the event.
In the 200, Siuslaw’s Hunter Petterson was third (23.61), North Bend’s Folsom fifth (23.84), Marshfield’s Drake Rogers sixth (23.99) and Gold Beach’s Jake Westerman seventh (24.17). Rogers also was sixth in the 100 (11.98).
Marshfield’s Bodey Lutes had a stellar effort of 1:56.21 to win the 800 meters, with Siuslaw’s Samuel Ulrich second (1:58.02) and Jacob Blankenship fifth (2:07.38).
Marshfield’s Jaxson Stovall was fifth (4:51.54) and Siuslaw’s Dylan Jensen sixth (4:53.03) in the Prefontaine Mile, won by McKinleyville’s Damian Dinan in 4:39.19.
Siuslaw’s Kyle Hughes was second in the 3,000 (9:24.98) with teammate Brayden Linton fourth (9:39.53).
Siuslaw’s Noel Hernandez (17.63) and Lucian Murphy (17.85) were third and fourth in the high hurdles with Coquille’s James Lenninger seventh (18.60) and Pacific’s Tucker Long eighth (18.82). Long was fifth in the 300 hurdles (45.46).
Siuslaw’s Petterson was third in the 400 (53.59) with Brookings-Harbor’s Tanner Anderson-Nelson fourth (54.04) and Branko Briggs eighth (55.43).
Siuslaw won the 4x400 relay in 3:31.69, with Marshfield second (3:33.10), North Bend fourth (3:41.80) and Gold Beach sixth (3:50.30).
In the field events, Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler had a big new best in the shot put, winning with a throw of 53-6 ½.
Chance Browning was sixth for Marshfield (41-8). Detzler also had a personal best of 153-4 to win the discus, with Siuslaw’s Jonathon Rose fifth (137-2).
North Bend’s Keegan Young won the javelin (173-3) with Gold Beach’s Nelson Wilstead second (166-5), Myrtle Point’s Andreas Villanueva third (156-0), North Bend’s Henry Hood fourth (164-6), Siuslaw’s Rose seventh (139-11) and Marshfield’s Bryson Overby eighth (138-10).
Siuslaw’s Hughes cleared 14-3 to win the pole vault, with North Bend’s Justice second (13-0), Siuslaw’s Will Johnson and Justice Allen third and fourth (11-0) and Talon Blanton of Powers fifth (10-6).
North Bend’s Miles Baxter was second in the long jump (19-10 ¼) with Marshfield’s Rogers fourth (19-7 ¼).
Johnson won the triple jump for Siuslaw (40-6) with Myrtle Point’s Villanueva second (39-3).
Siuslaw’s Kale Jensen was third in the high jump, clearing 5-8. Marshfield’s Mekhi Johnson was eighth (5-6).
Despite not having any individual winners, Coquille’s girls came out on top among the 27 schools with 92 points, four better than Eureka. North Bend was third (54), St. Mary’s fourth (52) and Bandon fifth (50).
Siuslaw won the boys title with 108.5 points, followed by Eureka (81), Crook County (78), North Bend (70), Phoenix (56.5) and Marshfield (42).
