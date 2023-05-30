EUGENE — Marley Petrey started and ended the meet with a state title for Bandon and the Tigers took home the biggest trophy, too, winning the Class 2A crown at Hayward Field on Friday night.
Petrey won the long jump to begin the meet Thursday and raced to a win in the 300-meter hurdles Friday night, helping the Tigers to 61 points in the team race as the Tigers held off fast-charging Heppner (58 points).
Petrey’s winning time in the hurdles was 46.70 as she out-raced 2022 champion Nevaeh James of the combined Enterprise/Wallowa team.
Petrey came up just short in her other two events Friday.
She led the triple jump until the final round, when Salem Academy’s Emma Brewer came up with a huge leap of 34 feet, 2 ¼ inches to steal the title. Petrey finished second with a leap of 33-3 ¾.
Petrey also entered Friday with the top time in the prelims in the 100 meters, but finished second behind Delphian’s Portia Binford, who repeated as champion in 12.89 (Petrey finished in 12.97).
Still it was a dazzling state debut for the Bandon freshman, who was named athlete of the meet for scoring the most individual points.
“It’s pretty incredible to be here in the first place,” she said. “To get two firsts and two seconds is amazing.”
She didn’t even mind being runner up in two events.
“It’s second at state as a freshman,” she said. “I’ll take it.”
And she got help in the team scoring.
After Caitlyn Michalek and Katelyn Senn finished third and fifth in the javelin and Dani McLain was third in the 3,000 on the opening day, McLain added another third-place finish in the 1,500 with a time of 4:59.84 (her first time going under 5 minutes). And Makiah Vierck was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.22.
The quartet of McLain, Michlek, Safaa Dimitruk and Analise Miller was eighth in the 4x400 relay (4:28.03).
For McLain, finishing with a state title was a great way to cap a career that also included two team titles in cross country and another state championship in band this spring.
“It’s pretty amazing,” she said. “I’m happy I got to be a part of this team.”
While McLain was proud of all her teammates, she said Petrey’s performance was special.
“She works her butt off every day,” McLain said. “It’s cool to watch.”
For Bandon coach Brent Hutton, the title completed his coaching grand slam of state titles.
“It’s nice to have the four — boys track, boys cross country, girls track and girls cross country,” he said.
“I’m really happy for Dani to go out on top,” he added.
Hutton said he was thrilled with how the Tigers got there, needing more than what Petrey scored and getting it.
“It’s cool,” Hutton said. “We got points where they weren’t expected. The javelin was huge.”
Every girl Bandon brought scored at least one point.
Gold Beach had one champion, Nelson Wilstead, who won the javelin with a big throw of 183 feet.
East Linn Christian claimed the boys title.
Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson finished ninth in the 1,500 (4:28.06) one day after placing fifth in the 3,000.
