The Oregon School Activities Association last week suspended all practices and spring sports contests for member schools through March 31.
The action, announced Friday, followed Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s announcement that all schools would be closed through the end of the month.
The first spring contests were slated to be contested Monday of this week.
Last Thursday, OSAA canceled all remaining winter sports championships, including the Class 6A, 5A and 4A basketball tournaments and the state dance competition.
In its announcement suspending spring sports, OSAA said “During this suspension we will evaluate the evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season.
Further on spring sports will be available at www.osaa.org.
