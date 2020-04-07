High school athletes in Bandon and around the state learned last week that there is still a chance for playoffs for spring sports, as long as school returns to session in buildings this school year.
The Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board had an online meeting last week to discuss the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The board decided to continue its current suspension of spring activities, but chose not to cancel any other remaining championships, OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said.
OSAA has aligned its decisions on spring sports and other OSAA activities with Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s school closure plan, which currently calls for all schools to remain closed through at least April 28.
“They are in favor of continuing to align with the governor’s orders,” Weber said in a story for OSAAtoday. “If the governor ends up shutting down schools for the rest of the year, with no in-person learning, then we’re going to shut down.”
The Executive Board is not interested in extending the sports season into the summer.
In a news release from OSAA, Weber said the Executive Board’s discussion last week centered around the latest information from the Oregon Department of Education, which includes the very real possibility that students may not return to school this academic year.
That would result in OSAA canceling the rest of its championships and activities, which for Bandon in the spring include baseball, softball, golf and track and field. The Executive Board already decided to cancel the final winter sports, including the basketball tournaments for the large schools and the state dance championships, as well as the solo music and speech competitions for spring.
OSAA staff have been in communication with all spring state championship venues, and shared potential challenges they are running into with the Executive Board.
In particular relating to Bandon and other small schools, Western Oregon University has shut down all its athletic facilities through June 30. Western had been slated to host the Class 3A, 2A and 1A state championships for track and field. OSAA staff members are reaching out to other potential sites for the state meet.
Board members also discussed the possibility of shifting spring activities and championships into the summer, but are not supportive of that concept at this time, Weber said.
A Eugene man has started an online petition asking OSAA to explore that possibility and that petition has generated considerable support from the public.
But Weber said there are a number of concerns the Executive Board has about extending the seasons into the summer, including increased staffing and personnel costs for school districts already facing uncertain financial impacts, scheduling issues regarding facility availability and student/family commitments for jobs or travel.
If there is an opportunity for shortened sports seasons, OSAA staff has been working with Dr. Mick Koester, OSAA’s chief medical advisor and the chair of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, on acclimatization guidelines, which the board approved to emphasize student safety if schools do reconvene this spring.
All teams would have an initial seven-day period with practices only, no contests.
Practices would be limited to once per day, and no more than three hours in length.
Teams would still need to follow the OSAA guideline of no more than six consecutive days without a rest day.
Teams also would need to follow OSAA’s guidelines for heat warnings as appropriate to weather.
In baseball, pitch count limitations would remain in place.
The number of contests in a given week will be limited, and specific to each activity, with details on limits to be announced later.
OSAA recommends late afternoon starts and weekend contests when possible to limit missed class time.
The Executive Board’s next online meeting is April 15, when the group will discuss developments in the situation and take any action necessary regarding spring activities and state championships.
An update from that meeting will be posted on the OSAA webpage, www.osaa.org. The site also includes a number of other resources related to COVID-19, as well as OSAA policies and a frequently asked questions page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In