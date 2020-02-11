Bandon’s football team has played Glide, Illinois Valley and Rogue River in its nonleague schedule in recent years.
Games against those teams will be league contests starting next year after the Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board approved the recommendations of OSAA’s Ad Hoc Football Committee on Monday.
In the new league alignments for Class 2A, Bandon will be in District 4 with Sunset Conference foe Coquille and four schools from the Southern Cascade League: Glide, Illinois Valley, Rogue River and Lakeview.
They will be battling for three guaranteed playoff spots, another recommendation from the committee. Class 2A will have five districts in all and each get three automatic playoff bids, with the final spot in the 16-team bracket decided by the OSAA power rankings.
The Sunset Conference has been broken up for football, between teams playing eight-man football (Myrtle Point, Waldport and, starting next fall, Gold Beach) and teams sent to different Class 2A districts.
Reedsport will be in the new District 3 with Central Linn, Creswell, Lowell, Monroe, Oakland and Oakridge. Toledo will be in District 2 with Culver, Gervais, Jefferson, Kennedy, Regis, Santiam and Toledo.
The changes are for football only, with the league staying together for the traditional team sports of volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.
OSAA restructured track and field districts this year, with Bandon, Coquille, Gold Beach and Myrtle Point in with Southern Oregon schools Bonanza, Butte Falls, Canyonville Academy, Illinois Valley, Lakeview, Lost River and Rogue River.
The other part of the football committee’s recommendation that will impact Bandon is the change in Class 2A football by 2022 to either the nine-man or eight-man format. The committee would like to pick a format by the start of the upcoming season so schools have time to prepare for that change. If Bandon or any other Class 2A school wants to continue playing 11-man football, it can opt to play up to the Class 3A level in football only, remaining a Class 2A school for other sports.