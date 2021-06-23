BANDON — What started as a defensive battle between the boys basketball teams from Bandon and Oakland turned into a runaway victory for the visiting Oakers Tuesday when they heated up from the floor, sparking a game-shifting 18-2 third-quarter run that made the difference in a 49-34 victory.
Oakland advanced to the Class 2A final eight, while Bandon’s season ended.
The difference was the third quarter, when Oakland turned a 19-17 halftime deficit into a 35-21 lead.
“That was the difference — them making shots and us not making shots,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
Bandon led 10-5 through one quarter and maintained the lead to halftime, even as Oakland hit a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, all by different players.
But while the Oakers shot just 6-for-21 from the floor (and 4-for-14 from 3-point range) in the first half, they turned hot in the second half.
“We got great looks in the first half and they just didn’t fall,” said veteran Oakland coach Jeff Clark, adding that the Oakers kept getting those good looks because of outstanding passing.
“This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve had — making that extra pass,” he said. “They don’t care who scores.”
In the third quarter, that person was Corbin Picknell, who made three straight 3-pointers as the Oakers started to pull away.
“We had a big talk in the locker room (at halftime),” Picknell said. “We all told ourselves we aren’t done playing basketball. We made a commitment and went out and proved it.”
Perhaps as important as the suddenly solid outside shooting was continued pressure on defense by Oakland.
“What it came down to was our defense,” Clark said. “We got them frustrated.”
The Oakers repeatedly denied Bandon good looks, and when the Tigers did get relatively open shots, they didn’t make them.
Bandon finished just 13-for-43 overall — Oakland made four more shots and attempted five fewer — and the Tigers were just 1-for-11 from 3-point range.
“That was not the way we wanted it to end,” Quattrocchi said. “We couldn’t hit the ocean.”
Bandon has been resilient all year, and several times turned close games in its favor late with its own defensive pressure and transition opportunities caused by turnovers. But the Oakers were generally efficient with the ball and didn’t commit many turnovers that resulted in Bandon layins.
“The transition game was a little hard,” Quattrocchi said.
Trevor Angove had 15 points for Bandon and Owen Brown scored eight. Picknell had 17 points for the Oakers and fellow senior Vicente Alcantar added 11.
While Oakland extended its season, Quattrocchi was left excited for Bandon’s potential next year, when all but three of the players return.
“I look forward to next year,” he said. “I look forward to this team. There’s a lot of things I hope the kids work on between now and then.”
