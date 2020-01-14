Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen teamed to win the Fill the Shelves Shamble on New Year’s Day at Bandon Crossings.
The duo turned in a net score of 58 to beat John and Jeff Miles by one stroke in the annual fundraiser for area food cupboards.
A total of 16 teams turned out, which was down from last year likely in part to the weather forecast and the Ducks being in the Rose Bowl.
Bob Nelson and David Schall tied Sheryl Todd and Jeff Johnson for third with scores of 61 and the mother-son team of Marie and Jackson Simonds tied the father-son team of Jeff and Peyton Simonds and the pairs of Jack Cranmer and Christopher Schwartz and Steve Major an Ed Tyner at 62.
The event raised $1,115.
"The turnout was half of 2019," Bandon Crossings pro Jim Wakeman said. "It was still a successful day and everyone had a great time."
Fill the Shelves Shamble 2020
Jan. 1
Low Net — Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen 58, John Miles and Jeff Miles 59, Bob Nelson and David Schall 61, Sheryl Todd and Jeff Johnson 61, Marie Simonds and Jackson Simonds 62, Jeff Simonds and Peyton Simonds 62, Jack Cranmer and Christopher Schwartz 62, Steve Major and Ed Tyner 62, Bobby Cox and Greg Harless 63, Mark Nortness and Mark Ochsner 63, David Kimes and Ray Fabien 64, Judy Miles and Katherine Barton 66, Robert Shanks and Tobin Smith 66, Bryan Church and Kent Harper 68, Jim Wakeman and David Gambill 72, Reed McNeeley and Derrick Watjen 89.
Closest to Pin — Frank Cronan (No. 6), Mark Oschner (No. 9), Tobin Smith (No. 11), John Miles (No. 14), Marie Simonds (No. 17).
Longest Drive — Kent Harper (0-12 Handicap), Peyton Simonds (13+ handicap)
Longest Putt — John Miles.