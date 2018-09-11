BANDON - Steere Bandon Associates LLC, has submitted a pre-application for a conditional use permit and plan review for a redesigned Bandon Beach Hotel to be located at 1090 Portland Ave. near Coquille Point.
The pre-application, submitted by local attorney Robert Miller on behalf of Chris Keiser, agent and attorney-in-fact for Steere Bandon, would replace the existing Bandon Beach Motel structure with a new, 34-room Bandon Beach Hotel. Mike Keiser, owner of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, is also an associate with Steere Bandon.
Miller pointed out in his Aug. 17 letter to Bandon Planning Director John McLaughlin that no planning exceptions or variances are requested.
"This proposal conforms with all zoning requirements of Bandon's Controlled Development zone," Miller wrote. "No legislative amendments are requested, no variances are requested."
Specifically, the height of the proposed hotel will be under 24 feet, the setbacks are 20 feet in the front, 10 feet in the back and 13 feet on the side and lot coverage is under 50 percent, with total impervious surface under 65 percent.
Total square feet of the proposed hotel is 8,524.
In addition, Miller wrote, there is generous parking allocated.
"While we conclude that only 27 parking spaces are called for by the Bandon Municipal Code (one space per two guest rooms, plus one space for every two employees), we have, for planning purposes, allocated a full 60 off-site parking spaces, should the Bandon Planning Department so require all of these spaces," Miller wrote.
The motel will also feature a bird-friendly design.
"We remain committed to bird-friendly design and practices," Miller wrote, "including the use of a key-card system to minimize interior lighting, the careful choice and positioning of interior curtains and furnishing appointments, “night sky” protective exterior lighting, and an informed choice of glazing material and window films, coatings, or markings to alert birds and minimize glare and reflection."
The hotel proposal follows the withdrawal of a zone code text amendment request previously submitted by Steere Bandon to allow a building height of up to 45 feet to accommodate three stories, side and rear yards of 5 feet, as well as 55-percent lot coverage with up to 75-percent impervious surface for a hotel at the same site.
That proposed hotel idea would have included 48 rooms, a public lobby area and contact station to support the Coquille Point Unit of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge nearby, as well as public restrooms and an upscale cafe.
The new proposal does not include those amenities.
While many supported the original hotel proposal, saying it would help bring visitors to the area and would be a vast improvement to the current dilapidated motel at the site, many others were opposed to changing the code for that property only and to what they perceived as a structure too large and imposing for the area that overlooks Bandon beaches.
The zone text amendment was rejected by the Planning Commission and the request could have been appealed to the City Council, but the applicants instead withdrew their request, saying they would come back with a different proposal.
According to Megan Lawrence, Bandon planning assistant, the pre-application is an informal document submitted to the city for the purpose of pre-development planning, prior to the submission of a formal application.
Upon submission of a formal application, the city will notify surrounding property owners and conduct a public hearing, during which the community will be encouraged to participate. At this time, no public comments will be accepted regarding this project.