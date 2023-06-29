The new par-3 course under construction at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort now has a name.
The course will be called Shorty’s in honor of the original caretaker of the property, Shorty Dow.
Meanwhile, the par-3 course at the resort’s practice center, which has been called Shorty’s for years, will be renamed Charlotte’s in honor of Shorty Dow’s wife.
Dow famously brought Bandon Dunes founder Mike Keiser to a high point on the property years before it became a renowned resort, a visit that helped lead to Keiser making the first purchase in what has now become regarded by multiple publications as the best golf resort in the United States.
The first few greens for the new 19-hole par-3 course have now been seeded and final shaping is ongoing on the rest of the course, which is located west of Bandon Trails and south of the resort’s other par-3 course, Bandon Preserve.
In a story on the Dream Golf website about naming the new course, Keiser comments on the decision to honor Dow.
“On a recent walk reviewing the routing for the new Par 3, I was inspired by my first memory of meeting Shorty Dow,” Keiser is quoted saying. “Everyone knows of the vista near 14 tee on Bandon Trails where Shorty first took our group, but he also hiked us along the Ridge Trail to tour a location where I could have a clear view of the dunes that lay underneath all the encroaching gorse. Looking out over the same set of dunes on that recent walk I thought, ‘This is the land that Shorty would want to oversee.’”
With the decision to use the name Shorty’s for the new course, the resort needed a new name for the nine-hole course that is part of the practice center. On weekends, the par-3 routing is available for golfers — resort guests and community members — to play for free, with any donations going toward the resort’s junior golf program and the Evans Scholarship program for caddies.
A barbecue food truck at the practice center that opened last year already bears the name Charlotte’s, but officials decided it was an appropriate name for the short course, too.
While Shorty Dow gave tours of the property in the early years and as the original Bandon Dunes course was under construction, Charlotte Dow was renowned for her hospitality for the guests and construction crews, according to the story on the Dream Golf website.
“We are excited to honor Charlotte by using her name for this special place at Bandon,” the story reads. “The ‘Charlotte’s’ Par-3 course will continue to be complimentary for guests and our home to grow the game of golf on the Southern Oregon Coast. Our local junior programs are busier than ever, and we are exploring creative ways for the course to help serve our growing Evan’s Scholar program. Many guests, community members, and junior golfers have loved it for years and we plan to build on that passion while honoring everything Charlotte Dow’s hospitality has embodied.”
No opening date has been announced for the course currently under construction, but the routing was released last fall. It will include 19 holes, and Keiser referred to that in his comments for the Dream Golf story.
A plaque at the site Shorty Dow brought Keiser to back in 1991 mentions how Dow made Keiser promise to build him a course, “preferably one where all 18 holes played downwind.”
In the story, Keiser said he did Dow one better.
“I promised Shorty 18 holes — he now gets to oversee 19,” Keiser said.
