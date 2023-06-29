Bandon Dunes

Bandon Dunes employees spray seed on the new par-3 course that will be called Shorty’s.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

The new par-3 course under construction at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort now has a name.

The course will be called Shorty’s in honor of the original caretaker of the property, Shorty Dow.

1
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments