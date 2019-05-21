Bandon’s baseball team only gave up one run in its Class 2A-1A playoff opener at Nestucca on Monday.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, that was enough for the Bobcats to advance as they kept Bandon off the scoreboard in a 1-0 game.
The game quickly turned into a great pitchers’ duel between Bandon’s Jason Wilhite and Nestucca’s Logan Blackburn, both backed by outstanding defenses.
Bandon turned two double plays, one directly denying a run when Braydon Freitag fielded a ground ball with the bases loaded and threw to Ethan Hultin at the plate for one out before Hultin fired the ball to first for another.
But Nestuccca struck together a collection of soft line drives and bloopers in the first inning that resulted in the game’s only run, with Mtchell Richwine scoring on a single by Trey Wimberly.
Bandon managed just one hit, a single by Josh Minkler. But the Tigers hit the ball plenty hard, just right at Nestucca defenders, coach Jay Ferrell said.
“They made every play,” Ferrell said. “We just hit it to the wrong guy.”
Nestucca had back-to-back throwing errors to put Freitag on third base for Bandon’s best chance to score, but Hunter Hausler hit a hard grounder and was ruled out at first base on a close play for the third out.
The Tigers only had one error, and that didn’t prove costly.
“It was probably our best game defensively,” Ferrell said. “We just couldn’t find the grass (with any hits).”
Ferrell praised the final start of Minkler, whose strong Bandon career came to an end.
“He was solid as could be,” Ferrell said.
Nestucca advanced to play top-ranked Knappa in the second round.
Bandon finished with a 12-13 overall record and a 10-4 mark in league play.
Ferrell noted that the Tigers improved greatly in the first few years of Wilhite and fellow senior Ethan Hultin.
Monday’s playoff lineup included freshmen Cooper Lang and Chris Butler and sophomores Minkler and Jake Watjen. With Freitag and fellow junior Coby Smith returning, along with a bunch of other sophomores and freshmen, Ferrell hopes the Tigers can make another big jump next spring.