The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the nearshore sportfishing season for Pacific Halibut for both the Central Coast and Southern Oregon subareas will open May 1 as previously scheduled.
The Central Coast subarea stretches from Cape Falcon in Lincoln County to Humbug Mountain in Curry County. The Southern Oregon subarea stretches from Humbug Mountain to the border.
The all-depth season in the Central Coast subarea will not open until May 14. That season normally sees a high level of participation and season modifications may be necessary due to COVID-19 concerns, though no decisions have been made, ODFW said in a press release dated April 24.
For people trying to get updates on fish stocking or other elements typically found on the ODFW website, they are currently on hold.
Fish stocking continues, but ODFW is not releasing the dates or locations, to discourage fishermen from gathering in groups.
